3 summer transfer shockers that Derby County fans will want to forget

It’s been a reasonably busy summer for Derby County so far with Jordan Ibe becoming the Rams seventh signing of the window earlier today.

If reports are to be believed, former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan is set to make the switch to Pride Park soon, and with the window open until the middle of next month, more arrivals could follow.

The Rams have landed some fantastic players between seasons in the past but they certainly haven’t been short of a few transfer shockers.

With that in mind, here are three that Rams supporters will want to forget…

Robert Earnshaw

There was a fair bit of expectation when the Rams broke their club transfer record by signing Earnshaw from Norwich City for £3.5 million in June 2007. What would follow was major disappointment for both the player and the club.

The striker had been prolific for the Canaries but never seemed to find his feet for Derby and managed just two goals in 25 appearances.

He failed to contribute a huge amount other than his goals either and seemed to struggle with the speed of the game at times as the Rams were famously relegated from the top flight with just 11 points.

What made things even worse for the Pride Park faithful was that he left to join East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest the following summer and rediscovered his goalscoring form there.

Gianfranco Labarthe Tome

Another striker whose move to Derby proved a real shocker, the Peruvian always seemed a little bit of a leftfield signing when he arrived ahead of the 2003/04 campaign.

The East Midlands club would just about avoid relegation to the third flight of English football, finishing the season just a point above the drop zone and that was no thanks to their summer signing.

Tome failed to find the net once for Derby and featured just three times in the league before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in November 2004 – hardly the sign of good business.

Claude Davis

Earnshaw was far from Derby’s only transfer shocker ahead of their ill-fated 2007/08 Premier League campaign and Davis’ place on this list is cemented.

The Rams paid Sheffield United £3 million in order to reunite the central defender with manager Billy Davies, after the two had worked together at Preston North End.

He was brought in to strengthen the defence but ‘Calamity Claude’, as he was known to some fans, was far from stable during his time at Pride Park.

The defender was shipped out to Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2009 after making just 31 appearances for Derby.