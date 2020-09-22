3 summer transfer shockers that Charlton Athletic fans will want to forget

This current transfer window is one that Charlton fans will want to move on from quickly as it has rather shed light on the difficult situation the club finds itself in.

Though they have made a few signings, Lee Bowyer has made nowhere near the number of additions he would have liked to have seen come in thanks to restrictions and the hope will just be that something can budge in the coming weeks to try and get a few more names in.

He’ll be looking to avoid flop signings, too, which is what we’re looking at here…

Francis Jeffers

Jeffers signed in August 2004 for £2.6m and did not live up to the price tag, unfortunately.

A player with plenty expected of him thanks to his talent, injuries rather ruined his career and at The Valley we saw little to justify the price-tag the club spent on him.

Certainly a forgettable spell at the club.

Amdy Faye

Faye joined in August 2006 and just never really got going at the club.

He had spells in the Premier League with the likes of Newcastle United, Stoke City and Portsmouth as well as the Addicks and never really impressed.

He joined ahead of the season the club got relegated, too, so obviously his arrival isn’t looked back on fondly.

Djimi Traore

Another shocker that arrived in August 2006 was Djimi Traore.

A Champions League winner with Liverpool, it was even harder to believe that was the case with the struggles he endured at Charlton.

Another player part of the side that got relegated, fans would rather forget he joined them as, when you look at who he had played for before, they would have hoped for at least a little bit more.