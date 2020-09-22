3 summer transfer shockers that Bristol City fans will want to forget

Bristol City have been proactive with their transfer dealings this summer, landing five signings before the Championship season got underway.

With a just less than a month to go and some uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Famara Diedhiou and Niclas Eliasson, there could still be some business to be done this summer.

The Robins have made some fantastic acquisitions in the past but they certainly are no stranger to a transfer shocker.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined three that City fans will want to forget…

David James

The former England goalkeeper was nearly 40 when he made the switch to Ashton Gate in July 2010.

Clearly, the Robins felt he could still do a job but it’s fair to say that he didn’t have a particularly fruitful time in a City shirt.

James always seems to be a name that pops up when City fans discuss the club’s worst signing and it’s no surprise considering some of the blunders he made between the sticks.

Nicky Hunt

Another player that was no stranger to a howler in a red shirt, Hunt spent a season and a half with the Robins after joining the club in August 2010.

He managed just eight appearances in that time but has still managed to make quite the impression on the City faithful, who you feel would love to forget about his poor spell at the club.

Ryan Fredericks

One of the stranger summer transfer sagas involving the Robins, Fredericks time at Ashton Gate lasted just 25 days – which has to be a contender for the shortest City careers of anyone to sign a permanent deal at the club.

The right-back signed from Tottenham in a deal worth an estimated £225,000 on August 6th 2015 and by the 31st he’d secured a permanent move to Fulham, having played five games for City in the meantime.

The decision to move back to London was made by Fredericks for personal reasons but it’s a bit of a shocker for the Robins, with the defender now plying his trade in the Premier League for West Ham.

Certainly, one that the Ashton Gate faithful would rather forget.