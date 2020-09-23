3 summer transfer shockers that Birmingham City fans will want to forget

Birmingham City have got off to a positive start in the Championship this season under the management of newly-appointed boss Aitor Karanka.

The Blues finished 20th in the second-tier standings after a disappointing league campaign under Pep Clotet’s guidance, but they have started the 2020/21 season in a much more positive manner.

They are currently sat sixth in the Championship at this moment in time, after beating Brentford, and drawing with Swansea City in their opening two matches of the new season.

Birmingham have had plenty of signings that haven’t made the grade for one reason or another over the years though.

We take a look at THREE summer signings that the club have made in the past, that their supporters will be keen to forget about at the earliest of opportunities.

Luciano Figueroa

Birmingham spent a fee in the region of £2.5million for Figueroa from Argentinian side Rosario Central in the summer of 2003.

He signed a five-year deal with the Blues, but made just one first-team appearance for the club in total, whilst they were in the Premier League.

Figueroa was released, and went on to join Mexican side Cruz Azul. So, it’s fair to say that his time with Birmingham was a forgetful one.

Grégory Vignal

There were high hopes for Vignal, after he arrived at Birmingham having played for Liverpool earlier in his career.

But he didn’t live up to those high standards in the 2009/10 season under the management of Alex McLeish.

Vignal made a handful of appearances for the Blues, but spent time in the treatment room as well, before leaving the club after a year with Birmingham.

Nicolai Brock-Madsen

Nicolai Brock-Madsen signed for Birmingham City in the summer of 2015, for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, but he certainly didn’t justify that price tag.

The forward made just eight appearances for the Blues in his four years with the club, and spent a number of seasons out on loan before leaving the club permanently in 2019.

Brock-Madsen is now playing his football back in Denmark with Horsens.