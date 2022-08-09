3 strikers Sunderland should try sign after Nathan Broadhead seals Wigan Athletic transfer

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will have to look for another striker to sign this summer with the news that Nathan Broadhead has signed a loan deal with Wigan.

The Black Cats wanted to bring the forward back to the Stadium of Light this season, having had him on loan in League One last campaign.

However, the player has instead agreed to join fellow promoted side Wigan on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season. It means that Neil and his team will now have to try and find another striker to bring in this transfer window.

Here then, are three other forwards that Sunderland could try and sign this window.

1. Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle

Even though the player is one of Plymouth’s best players and best strikers, Sunderland could try and sign him before the window shuts.

Whilst the Black Cats do have some solid options upfront already, so would probably only need a rotation option, Hardie could play in the first-team from when he first signs and that would mean plenty of forwards all trying to get into the team, which is good for Alex Neil to have in the squad.

He’s scored the goals at League One level and he would no doubt want the chance to try himself in the Championship. However, with the Plymouth first-team needing him, it means manager Steven Schumacher might want a hefty fee for his services. Broadhead was a loan deal, whereas Hardie would have to be a permanent transfer.

Whether a transfer deal for the player can be agreed or not then depends on whether Sunderland have the money and whether they make a transfer offer that Plymouth deem acceptable this window.

2. Jordan Hugill – Norwich City

One player the Sunderland boss will be familiar with is Jordan Hugill, with the boss having managed the striker at Preston. He knows that the striker can score goals in this league if given gametime and would no doubt like a loan or permanent move for the player.

With Norwich and boss Dean Smith not using Hugill that much – he was sent out on loan last season to West Brom and Cardiff and has played just once so far this campaign for 13 minutes – he could be allowed to leave again this window.

If the player is available on loan and the Canaries are prepared to pay some of his wages, then a deal could happen. He has the experience and the ability to score goals in this league and would likely get onto the field more with the Black Cats too.

Whether a transfer can happen or not again would depend on the cost of a deal and the amount of wages paid and whether Norwich want the player in their squad as a rotation option for the first-team this campaign.

3. Liam Delap – Man City

If there’s a Championship team that wouldn’t have Liam Delap this season, then it would be a surprise.

The Man City youngster is one of the brightest young forwards in the game right now because of his record for the City reserve team. Scoring the goals for fun, he’s managed at least a goal a game every season since being a regular in the youth team.

It is a solid record and if he could carry that over to competitive football, then he could be the best striker in the Championship.

Sunderland want a young player who can come into the team in rotation – or even as a regular – and Delap could prove to be that man. Man City regard him very highly and wouldn’t sell him but might be prepared to let him leave on a short-term basis and Sunderland and Alex Neil could be a good transfer move for him this window.