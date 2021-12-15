3 strikers Steve Cooper should consider if Nottingham Forest are unable to strike deal with Folarin Balogun

Nottingham Forest will be prioritising a move for a striker in January, as per an update from John Percy of The Telegraph on Twitter.

The tweet suggests that Folarin Balogun, as well as Keinan Davis and Adam Idah, are all targets at this stage, with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor being the club’s current options.

The Reds have surged up the Championship table since Steve Cooper was appointed back in January, transforming the Reds into a club fighting relegation to a side who are now amongst the play-off chasing pack.

Here, we take a look at three strikers that Forest will be considering if they are unable to strike a deal with Arsenal for Balogun, as they continue their push for the top six…

Keinan Davis

Playing just 11 minutes of Premier League football this season, it does not seem that Keinan Davis is part of the first-team plans at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Villa Park has not seemed to change anything for the 23-year-old, with a move away perhaps in the best interest of the club and the individual.

Davis possesses the attacking intelligence and pace to operate to maximum effect as a forward on the shoulder of the last defender and now needs regular minutes to keep on progressing.

Valentin Castellanos

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for exciting MLS product Valentin Castellanos, as per a report from The Sun.

Castellanos, 23, netted 19 goals for New York City FC last season, finishing as the division’s top goalscorer in the process.

His intelligence in the final third is a big reason as to why he has scored so many goals, whilst he is also known to be excellent at linking up play and being an important source of creativity.

Elijah Adebayo

Elijah Adebayo is a player who is destined for the Premier League and is thriving at Luton Town at present.

The 23-year-old netted his tenth goal of the season at the weekend in a 1-1 draw against Fulham and is continuing on his upward trajectory.

The forward’s physicality, coupled with his technical ability, makes him a player with a lot of desirable attributes.

Adebayo did not enjoy his best Luton game at The City Ground earlier in the campaign, missing the first penalty of his Luton career.