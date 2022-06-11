3 strikers Preston North End should target if they miss out on 2021/22 loanee

Preston will be desperate for a reunion with Cameron Archer this summer after his incredible half a season with the side during the last Championship campaign.

Despite only joining the club in the winter window, he became a firm fan favourite during his time at Deepdale. He managed seven goals in just 18 league starts and one of those came as the winner against rivals Blackpool too – so he has really cemented himself in the side’s history already.

Now, the youngster has returned to his parent club Aston Villa and his future with the side is unclear. There is every chance he could stay with the Premier League side this offseason and then play a part next season. There’s also a chance that another second tier or even top flight outfit could land him on loan next. PNE are still in the running (as confirmed by Peter Ridsdale) but a second move is not guaranteed.

The club then might need to prepare for a scenario where they don’t get Archer back – and if they can’t, then here are three striker alternatives that they could target instead.

1. Anthony Scully – Lincoln

The permanent option is up first and Anthony Scully could be one that Preston should consider. As we’ve reported previously, there has been prior interest in the player from the club so that could be renewed under Ryan Lowe this summer.

He certainly ticks plenty of boxes for the club – he’s young, has shown a capability to be a strong finisher in front of goal and could be available for a modest fee too. The 23-year-old has been excellent in League One and has shown that he isn’t just a one-season wonder either – he’s hit 11 goals in the league in each of the last two campaigns.

He’s also bagged a total of four assists and six assists too, showing he is well capable of helping out his teammates too. The only potential stumbling blocks will be Lincoln, who won’t be keen to lose him, and the fact he is not experienced in the Championship.

Plenty of players have been able to make the step up but he’s only proven in the third tier so far – and it means he is not necessarily guaranteed goals a division higher.

2. Liam Delap – Manchester City

If we’re looking at loan options for Preston, then Liam Delap could be another option.

The 19-year-old has not been out on any kind of loan deal yet, so City might quite fancy sending the youngster out on a deal to get him some more first-team experience elsewhere if they don’t have plans of their own for him. The signs are there though that the teenager could be someone in the same mould of Archer, that could be very good given chance and has a lot of potential.

The forward has certainly proven his ability for the club’s reserve side. Eight goals and two assists in ten games for that side last season meant he averaged a goal contribution every single game. A campaign earlier, he had an astonishing 29 goal contributions in just 20 games.

It shows that Delap is a proper poacher of a forward and is someone who knows where the back of the net is. The fact he has already made his Man City debut shows that he certainly could be the real deal and that Pep Guardiola rates him highly – so a loan to PNE could certainly benefit all parties.

3. Troy Parrott – Tottenham

A final potential loan option for Preston could be Troy Parrott from Tottenham.

It’s his teammate Dane Scarlett who has had his name mentioned in relation to a potential move to Deepdale, but Parrott could be worth a look too. He’s experienced in the Championship too, having already spent time with Millwall on loan.

His record with the Lions during his time there doesn’t make for the best reading – 6.7 lots of 90 minutes and not a goal or an assist – but Parrott was an 18-year-old then. The experience will have taught him a lesson about second tier football and the level required to be a solid forward in that division and if you look at his record for MK Dons last year, you can see what he is capable of given more time and service.

He bagged eight goals and seven assists in 34 starts for the side in League One last time out and averaged 0.45 goal contributions every 90 minutes as a result – one of the best records in the entire division. The forward then might appreciate a chance to try and crack the second tier again and he would be determined to prove he can cut it at that level – and that could mean he fires them in much more freely.

Spurs are unlikely to let him play much in their forward line whilst the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are there – so another loan move could suit them too. Parrott then could be worth a go.