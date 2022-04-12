3 strikers Preston North End must consider signing as they prepare for life without Cameron Archer

Since his arrival at Preston North End in the January transfer window, Cameron Archer has been a revelation for the Lilywhites and has enhanced his reputation as a clinical goalscorer.

Unfortunately for PNE fans though, it looks like the end of the 2021-22 season could very well be the last time Archer is seen in the club’s shirt.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard confirmed that the 20-year-old, who has seven goals in 15 appearances for North End, will be in and around the first-team for pre-season training and will not be available for a loan, so unless something changes following that then Archer will be hoping for Premier League minutes in 2022-23.

That leaves PNE with a big void to fill next season though – let’s look at THREE strikers who could fill Archer’s goalscoring boots at Deepdale.

Liam Delap

PNE were one of a plethora of Championship clubs linked with taking Man City starlet Delap on loan last summer – only for the Premier League champions to not let the teenager depart as they wanted him around the first-team.

City also reportedly turned down a £15 million offer for Delap from Borussia Dortmund, and it’s easy to see why big clubs were interested thanks to his 30 goals in the 2020-21 campaign – he even scored for the senior side in the EFL Cup.

2021-22 has been more of a struggle though as Delap spent a number of months out injured and only returned to action in February – he’s scored five times though in the under-23’s Premier League in eight outings.

You get the feeling though that a Championship loan spell next season would be extremely beneficial for Delap’s development though – it would be an ambitious move from PNE but they’ve shown that good young Premier League talents can develop under their care.

Carlton Morris

Even though Morris is no youngster anymore at the age of 26, he could find himself in League One next season if Barnsley are relegated, and his performances since arriving at Oakwell in January 2021 are definitely deserving of him being a Championship player.

Morris’ scoring record before swapping Norwich City for Barnsley wasn’t very good at all, however he scored seven times in 25 outings for the Tykes as they reached the play-offs.

Having spent a large portion of the current campaign out injured, Morris boasts a scoring record of seven goals in 23 Championship games – impressive considering for the most part Barnsley haven’t created much at all.

With an option in his contract, Morris is essentially contracted to the South Yorkshire club until the summer of 2024 so it would take a fee to get him away, however he could provide a great foil for Emil Riis in Ryan Lowe’s system.

Charlie McNeill

If Lowe would rather go down the young, exciting loanee route for Archer’s replacement then PNE could give McNeill his first EFL loan experience.

He cost Manchester United £750,000 from rivals Man City in 2020 and last season in particular was very impressive for McNeill in terms of goals scored – 24 times in 21 appearances in the under-18’s Premier League to be precise.

McNeill has moved up to the under-23’s mainly this season and whilst he’s only netted four times in 13 outings in the Premier League 2 competition, eight goals in 10 under-18’s appearance in the Premier League and UEFA Youth League shows he knows where the back of the net is.

Whilst it would be a gamble due to his lack of experience, everyone has to start somewhere and McNeill looks to be a talented individual.