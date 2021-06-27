3 strikers Millwall could turn towards following setback in Josh Windass chase

Millwall have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, with the Owls labelling the 27-year-old as ‘not for sale’, according to Dom Howson.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 18.06.21, 10:02) reported interest in Windass from the Lions, Birmingham City and Preston North End last week, but it is Gary Rowett’s outfit that have been putting the offers in.

Multiple bids have been turned down for Windass, who scored nine times in the Championship last season, with an offer in the region of £1 million from the London club rejected this past week.

There are conflicting reports as to what Wednesday’s stance is on Windass, with Alan Nixon stating that they have a £5 million valuation of Windass whereas Howson believes that figure is wide of the mark.

With Millwall having a setback in their chase for the attacker, let’s look at three alternatives they could pursue in the meantime.

Dion Charles

There’s clearly money to spend at The Den this summer if they’re making seven-figure bids for Windass – who isn’t actually an out-and-out striker but played up-front for most of the season.

If Millwall want a natural striker with an eye for goal then League One has been a good place to look in recent years for Championship teams, and Dion Charles may be a really good fit.

Charles had a real breakout season in 2020-21, scoring 19 times in 42 appearances for Accrington Stanley and also earned his first senior Northern Ireland cap.

He has one year left on his contract at the Lancashire club and Stanley may be willing to cash in if he shows signs that he won’t be renewing his deal before next summer – Millwall could easily test their resolve.

Stephen Humphrys

Perhaps a cheaper punt would be Humphrys, who may have been relegated with Rochdale last season but he knows where the back of the net is.

Humphrys scored 11 times in 29 league outings for Dale last season, adding to the 10 he scored for Southend United the season before and considering he’s only 23 years old, you get the feeling that there’s more to come.

It would be intriguing to see Humphrys step up to the Championship – he seems pretty skilful and has a powerful shot on him, but also has a little burst of pace that Millwall may be missing.

It’s unlikely that he’d cost too much so he’d represent a cheaper alternative to Windass.

Joe Pigott

Millwall already have two big target men-type strikers in Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Matt Smith, but with the future of the former uncertain and the latter being only a bench option nowadays, there may be room for a Joe Pigott at the club.

He isn’t the most mobile of front-men, but Pigott certainly knows where the back of the net is having scored 20 goals in 45 outings for AFC Wimbledon last season, netting in all kinds of different manners.

Pigott isn’t a player who is going to play on the last defender and outpace them, but on a free transfer he could be the hold-up striker that Millwall need to bring the best out of the likes of Jed Wallace, who could play off Pigott and score more goals than ever.