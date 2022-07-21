3 strikers Millwall could sign up ahead of new Championship season

Millwall have already snapped up a whole host of players on deals this summer but it looks like Gary Rowett isn’t done with the transfer market just yet.

According to a report from London News Online, the manager has plenty of other strikers in his eyeline ahead of the new Championship season and that he could bring them in within the next week or so.

That’s even though the Lions have added Zian Flemming to their ranks this offseason for a seven-figure fee and have even snapped up Benik Afobe on a free transfer to boot.

With the Lions still eyeing transfers though, here are three more potential strikers they could add to their ranks this summer.

Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle

The Plymouth Argyle striker might be a good option if Millwall want to look towards League One for another solid option for their frontline.

He was the top goalscorer for his side in the third tier last season, managing a haul of 16 goals and helping the team into the top half of the table and towards the top six. They weren’t able to seal a promotion or a play-off place though and that means he will stay in League One as things stand for the striker.

Millwall then could give the 25-year-old the chance to test himself a division higher – but Steven Schumacher won’t be too keen to let the player leave, with the side already scrambling themselves for more forward options. If a decent-sized offer is placed though – if the Lions have the funds – then it could tempt them into doing business.

Sebastian Palacios – Panathinaikos

If Millwall and Gary Rowett don’t mind looking abroad for more forward options, then they could always add the versatile Sebastian Palacios if they don’t mind parting with another seven-figure fee.

The 30-year-old was the top goalscorer for his team in the last campaign too with a total of eleven goals. Again, it could be a case of the Greek side not wanting to let him leave, so the Lions might have to twist their arm, but a deal could be done.

He can play on either wing, as well as in attack in a more central role if needed. That versatility works in his favour and means that if the club prefer another option like Flemming up top, they may not even need to bench Palacios if they signed the player.

Nicky Clark – Dundee United

More of a cheap option for Millwall now and it’s Nicky Clark from Dundee United.

The striker has played in England before with Bury back when they were in the Football League but it barely amounted to any gametime. He played in just three outings for the side before heading to Scotland but since that move, he has bagged goals and produced on a regular basis.

He managed a haul of eight for his team in the Scottish Premier League last season and he’s consistently bagged similar amounts both in the last few seasons and before Dundee United too.

Clark might not be a high-profile signing – and he would be unlikely to start either – but as a rotation option or in a strike partnership, he could be a useful addition for Millwall.