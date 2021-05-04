3 strikers Blackburn Rovers should consider as transfer development shared

Blackburn Rovers have had a disappointing season, with Tony Mowbray’s men unable to push for the play-offs as some fans would’ve hoped.

However, the one bright spot for the Lancashire outfit has been the form of Adam Armstrong. The 24-year-old has been one of the outstanding performers in the Championship, scoring 25 goals in 39 games.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye, with reports recently suggesting that Everton and West Ham are keeping tabs on the attacker.

Whilst Blackburn wouldn’t want to lose Armstrong, the reality is that a big bid will be hard to resist, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon suggesting the club will be ready to cash in when the window opens.

Up to player as well. But club needs the money. https://t.co/bpwGFxqUz5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

So, an exit could be on the cards, and here we look at THREE replacements the club should be considering…

Famara Diedhiou

Firstly, Diedhiou is a completely different type of striker, but he could still be a very useful player at this level.

The Senegal international has hit double figures in three consecutive seasons, and he always offers more than just goals with his physicality and link-up play.

He is available on a free transfer in the summer, so he wouldn’t command a fee, but he’s sure to want big wages, something which Armstrong’s sale could help with.

Tyler Roberts

This will seem as an ambitious one because Roberts has been playing for Leeds recently, but he has failed to score in 23 games.

With that in mind, Leeds may be looking for at least one new attacking player this summer, which would force Roberts down the pecking order.

If the Wales international wants to play week in, week out, a move will be required and Blackburn would be able to stump up a decent fee for the player.

Luke Jephcott

Finally, Rovers may want to take a punt on a talented youngster from the lower leagues and Plymouth’s Jephcott is someone who stands out.

He has enjoyed a fine season in League One, scoring 16 goals, and his overall ability will have attracted attention.

A move to Ewood Park, where he could play regularly may appeal, and he will hope to have a similar impact to Armstrong.