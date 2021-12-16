3 striker upgrades West Brom should target in January

West Bromwich Albion have not found a consistent performer at the top of the pitch this season and Valerien Ismael will be on the lookout for a new striker in the January transfer window.

Be it Jordan Hugill, Kenneth Zohore or Callum Robinson as a central striker, the Baggies’ attacking contingent has not quite clicked this season and it could prove to be the difference between finishing in the top two or the play-off places.

Hugill in particular struggled to settle at The Hawthorns and may return to his parent club, Norwich City, in January.

Here, we have taken a look at three upgrades in the striker position that West Brom should target in January…

Dwight Gayle

The tried and tested target. Gayle scored 23 league goals in each of his last two campaigns at Championship level, one of which was in a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in the 2018/19 season.

The 32-year-old knows the league, the environment that he would be heading into and could work well with the likes of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson operating either side of him.

Daryl Dike

Valerien Ismael achieved outstanding results in the second half of the season at Barnsley last term. A key part of that was the addition of Daryl Dike on loan from MLS franchise Orlando City.

The 21-year-old plundered nine goals as the Tykes forced their way into the play-off places and appears to be the mold of striker that Ismael prefers to work with. He is the most exciting addition of the list.

Elijah Adebayo

The wildcard shout. Luton Town’s bagsman Adebayo has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season and is improving at a rapid rate since signing for the Hatters from League Two side Walsall last season.

The 23-year-old is not a household name and may not strike the most exciting note with the supporters, but with West Brom in their first year of parachute payments they should have the financial muscle to persuade the Hatters to relinquish their star attacker.