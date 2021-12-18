3 striker upgrades Stoke City should target in January

Stoke City have an opportunity to strengthen their promotion credentials approaching in the form of the January transfer window.

Tyrese Campbell could be a player who receives a lot of interest next month but there will already be targets identified to bulk out the squad.

Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher have built an impressive strike partnership in the first half of the season with summer signing Sam Surridge providing cover. However, with an accomplished defensive contingent for the level, adding competition for places and a sprinkle of star quality in the final third could be crucial to getting over the line in the top six this term.

Here, we have taken a look at three striker upgrades Stoke should target in January…

Folarin Balogun

20-year-old Arsenal striker Balogun is more than ready for a move away from being a regular in the Gunners’ U23 side and the Potters would be an appropriate destination at this stage of his career.

Balogun was trusted to start the first game of the Premier League season amid some availability issues, and although he has fallen down the pecking order since, that is not to say he is not a very highly rated asset in North London.

Balogun would bring a wildcard option, harder to prepare for than the known quantities of Fletcher and Brown.

Marcus Forss

Finland international Forss made some crucial contributions in Brentford’s promotion charge in 2020/21, grabbing the winner in their play-off semi final victory over Bournemouth but the 22-year-old has had limited opportunities this season.

Forss can also play off of the flank, adding tactical flexibility for O’Neill and his experience from last season could be an underrated feather in his cap.

Quiz: Have Stoke City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Fulham Yes No

Dwight Gayle

The experienced option. The 32-year-old striker may be made available after falling out of favour at Newcastle United, Gayle has been prolific in the Championship previously with West Bromwich Albion and the Magpies.

Bringing his promotion experience to join that of Romaine Sawyers, Mario Vrancic and Ben Wilmot, who signed in the summer, could only have a positive impact on the rest of the squad.

If Campbell does leave in January, Gayle would go some way to replacing the goals that he provides.