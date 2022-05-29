3 striker upgrades Middlesbrough should consider this summer

Promotion will be the aim heading into 2022/23 for Chris Wilder in the Championship, having shown a lot of promise in the Middlesbrough dugout already.

If anything, Boro’s remarkable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, knocking out Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur along the way, was probably to the detriment of the club’s league form, with Wilder rarely shuffling his pack.

With promotion the aim, it is crucial that Boro get their recruitment spot on and there is clearly room for improvement at the top of the pitch.

Here, we have taken a look at three striker upgrades Boro should consider this summer…

Ben Brereton Diaz

A very ambitious option, but with only one year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, a promotion pushing Championship side could tempt the Chilean, with Blackburn Rovers not expected to be as strong next season.

The 23-year-old would fit in perfectly as a very unselfish runner in a front two under Wilder, and should be the number one target, if potentially a little over-ambitious this summer.

Boro are in a far more secure place off the pitch and could provide an attractive option for the former Nottingham Forest man.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is in a very similar position to Brereton Diaz.

It is clear that the mobile forward should not be operating in the bottom half of the Championship, where he has been for the Robins for the last two seasons, and so with one year remaining on his deal there could be a desire for a move from both parties.

Semenyo would add something different to the Boro frontline, more than happy to drift into unusual areas to pick up possession or run in behind and the 22-year-old would probably post better attacking numbers with improved service.

Cameron Archer

Archer is contracted at Aston Villa for another three seasons, therefore a loan move would be far more likely this summer.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals on loan at Preston North End in the second half of 2021/22 and could be looking for a tougher challenge next season.

North End cannot compete towards the top end of the division financially, and with the way he adjusted to life in the second tier so quickly, there will be plenty of interested parties.