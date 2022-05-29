3 striker upgrades Ipswich Town should consider this summer

Ipswich Town are edging towards a very important summer transfer window to give Kieran McKenna the tools to achieve automatic promotion from League One next season.

The Tractor Boys bolstered their squad with 19 summer signings in 2021, and Paul Cook struggled to make the best of the situation as a result.

It should be quality over quantity at Portman Road this summer after the team put together a very impressive final third of the season.

In a similar boat to where Sunderland were in 2021/22, despite competing towards the top end far less, the Suffolk club risk a fifth consecutive campaign in the third tier if they not go up next season, and the ambitious owners’ vision should be reflected in their summer business.

Here, we have taken a look at three striker upgrades the Tractor Boys should consider this summer…

Michael Smith

Smith was a crucial cog in Rotherham United sealing automatic promotion to the second tier this term, and has reached the end of his deal with the Millers.

The 30-year-old could be swayed by the Tractor Boys financially and in the absence of a transfer fee, it would represent smart business.

McKenna typically plays a system with a lone striker, and for that reason there is an argument that there is no better option than Smith to fill the hole at the top of the pitch.

Nathan Broadhead

This is very ambitious and Broadhead will more than likely have offers to play Championship football next season.

However, if sold a long term vision, with only one year remaining on his deal at Everton, Broadhead could be lured to Portman Road, with a loan move probably more feasible.

The Toffees may be looking to recoup some funds this summer for the 24-year-old’s services, and therefore a loan to buy agreement could be the most mutually beneficial angle in this one.

Quiz: The big Ipswich Town striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tractor Boys fan

1 of 25 What year did Daryl Murphy sign for Ipswich for the first time? 2008 2009 2010 2011

James Collins

Out of favour EFL goal machine James Collins would be a sensible pick-up to add some experience to the ranks.

The Irishman has been prolific in the third tier previously in his career and could provide an appropriate foil for the likes of Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns operating around him.

There appears to be a desire from Cardiff City to offload Collins this summer and that presents an opportunity to a club like Ipswich who are trying to bridge the gap between themselves and the Championship.