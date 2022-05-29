3 striker upgrades Hull City should consider this summer

Hull City are building towards a very intriguing first full season under Shota Arveladze and Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

The Tigers showed a lot of potential in the second half of the campaign, but were ultimately unable to put a consistent enough run together to push themselves towards mid table.

The step up in quality from League One to the Championship was abundantly clear from the way Hull began the season, struggling to convince many that survival was realistic under Grant McCann.

However, after a few months at the level, defensively they clicked as a unit and comfortably pulled themselves away from trouble.

Here, we have taken a look at three striker upgrades Hull should consider this summer…

Scott Twine

The Tigers seem to be more interested in a mobile forward to lead the line at MKM Stadium.

A player that can rotate with the likes of Ryan Longman and Keane Lewis-Potter to keep the opponents guessing.

Scott Twine would fit that bill and the 22-year-old would be a statement addition this summer.

Twine is on a very steep upward trajectory at the moment and Hull would be a sensible next step, on what seems like a journey to the Premier League for the box office forward.

Oli McBurnie

McBurnie endured a very difficult 2021/22 season with Sheffield United, and could be available at a reduced price this summer.

The Scotsman was plagued by injuries and did not manage a single league goal in the end.

That is not to say that he did not look like scoring, and it is in no doubt that the physical striker is still a threat at the level.

A fresh start could bring the best out of the 25-year-old and his well-rounded skillset should allow him to adapt quickly to a new style of play under Arveladze.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead only has one season remaining on his contract at Everton and the 24-year-old will be on the radar of a handful of second tier clubs this summer.

Broadhead almost completely stole the spotlight away from Ross Stewart at the business end of the season on loan at Sunderland.

If the precocious forward can be sold a long term project and encouraged by other promising additions this summer, he could be a realistic target.