3 striker upgrades Charlton Athletic should target this month

Charlton Athletic will be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window after back-to-back 1-0 defeats in League One.

The Addicks have lost both of their league games since Johnnie Jackson’s appointment as permanent manager and have seen the gap between themselves and the play-off places grow to 14 points. Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington had started to build an understanding at the top of the pitch before the former’s injury saw Josh Davison come into the side last time out.

The defensive side of the game has been the most impressive for the South Londoners since Nigel Adkins’ dismissal which will point Jackson and the recruitment team into offensive areas this month.

Here, we have taken a look at three striker upgrades the Addicks should consider this month…

Cameron Archer

Stockley, Washington, Davison and even Jonathan Leko after his recent injury woes, are not blessed with game changing pace and Archer could add that along with gaining valuable experience in senior football.

Matty Stevens

The lower league option. Matty Stevens has been a clinical finisher in League Two this season as Forest Green Rovers appear to be running away with the league title.

The 23-year-old has been very effective in a front two with Jamille Matt, there are similarities to be drawn with the partnership of Stockley and Washington which could ease the adaptation period for Stevens.

Stevens is six years younger than Washington and as an asset would represent smart business.

Freddie Ladapo

The longshot. Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request at League One table toppers Rotherham United. The 28-year-old is from London and may have some local ties to Charlton Athletic, having formerly played in South London for Crystal Palace.

This is a longshot because it seems like Ladapo could have some Championship interest after performing admirably for the Millers as they were relegated from the second tier in 2020/21. It would be a statement of intent to demonstrate the ambition of the club, if they were able to persuade Ladapo to sign.