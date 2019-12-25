3 Stoke City wonderkids that could breakthrough in 2020

Stoke City have endured a miserable first half of the season, having already changed managers with Michael O’Neill taking over from Nathan Jones, while the Potters have taken just 18 points from their first 23 games leaving them bottom of the league at Christmas.

O’Neill will be looking to re-shape Stoke’s squad during the January transfer window in a bid to help the Potters find the right balance in the side to help them improve on their poor first half of the campaign, and attempt to secure their safety during the second half of the season.

The Potters are likely to be busy in the next few weeks with the club needing to sell a few of their highest earners who are not really featuring, which will then allow O’Neill the funds to improve the side and help provide a platform for the club to find more consistency in their performances and results.

Stoke could also turn to some of their academy players to try and help push them out of trouble, with O’Neill already revealing that Josh Tymon will return the club from his loan spell, while there are a few other young players in their academy that could make an impact for them if called upon.

Here then, we take a look at THREE Stoke youth players who could make a breakthrough in 2020.

Lasse Sorensen

Stoke City have at times this season lacked creativity and one player who could come into the squad from their youth academy to help improve that is Sorensen, with the 20-year-old having enjoyed an impressive season for the club’s under-23s producing five assists in 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Sorensen offers the ability to drive forwards with the ball in possession from the middles of the park and create space for attacking players, whilst he has also shown he is able to produce the right final ball when in good positions in the last third of the field.

The Potters do have a lot of options available to them in midfield, with the likes of Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Jordan Cousins, Nick Powell, although the likes of Badou Ndiaye and Peter Etebo could be amongst the players to leave in January, which could open the door for Sorensen to really challenge for a place in the first team next year.

Ash Kigbu

Stoke have also suffered problems defensively during the first half of the campaign, with the Potters consistently changing the personnel selected to start in the back four as they look to find some more solidity, and one player who could come into the side from the academy as a result is Kibbu who has been an impressive performer for the club’s under-23s this season,

Kigbu arrived at the Bet365 Stadium from Austrian club Wolfsberg in the summer, having already enjoyed a taste of first team football in the Austrian top flight last term, and the defender has demonstrated his reading of the game as well as his pace to in the recovery to develop into a commanding defender for the Potters.

The 20-year-old’s form for the club’s under-23s and the lack of consistency from some of the Potters first team defenders could well open the door for Kigbu, who will be eager for first team involvement over the next year having already shown glimpses of his potential into a reliable first team player during his spell in Austria.

Jake Dunwoody

Another Stoke player who has been showing his potential in Stoke’s youth teams so far this season is Jake Dunwoody, with the midfielder establishing himself as a key part of the Potters’ Under 23s side, who has shown his potential to develop into an well rounded midfielder with the ability to get forwards in support of attacks as well as offer protection to the back four.

Dunwoody has already managed to gain first team experience out on loan at non-league Curzon Ashton in the 2017/18 season, and given his form so far this term could be another play for O’Neill to consider as he looks to add some extra quality to his options at the heart of midfield,

The midfielder will be eager to gain some first team experience over the next year having proved his potential for the club’s academy sides, and it will be interesting to see whether O’Neill believes that he can make an impact on the Potters first team over the rest of the campaign