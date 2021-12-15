3 Stoke City transfers in or out that could happen next month

Stoke City are heading into 2022 in a healthy position in the Championship as they sit in sixth position at the near halfway stage.

Like many teams in the league they have been inconsistent at times but they have a chance to refresh their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

They will need to do so as well thanks to a season-ending injury to Harry Souttar, and there’s been long-term injuries to Nick Powell and Romaine Sawyers as well.

Let’s see what transfer dealings the Potters could do in the upcoming window in a bid to secure a play-off – or even automatic promotion spot by the end of the season.

John Souttar from Hearts

With Stoke’s young starlet Harry Souttar injuring his knee on international duty last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season, a new defender is wanted by Michael O’Neill next month.

Despite stating that it’ll only be free agents or loans coming in though at the Bet365 Stadium, there’s a player north of the border – and someone very closer to Souttar – who has been linked but would cost a fee.

That is Harry’s brother John, who after a few years of brutal injuries is showing his best form for Hearts again in the Scottish Premiership and has also forced his way into the Scotland squad.

Souttar is out of contract at Tynecastle at the end of the current campaign and that means Stoke can approach on a pre-contract agreement at the start of 2022 – and if they can agree terms then they could potentially negotiate a cut-price fee to bring him in immediately.

Tyrese Campbell to Newcastle United

Having recently just come back from a bad knee injury, Tyrese Campbell is working his way back to being his best after showing so much potential in the early part of last season.

Campbell has only started three league games since his comeback but he’s already been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League in January with Newcastle United.

The Sun believe that the Magpies are ready to offer £20 million for the son of Kevin Campbell, who can play on the right flank cutting in onto his stronger left foot or through the middle as a striker.

Stoke won’t want to lose Campbell but they didn’t stand in the way of Nathan Collins’ Premier League ambitions when Burnley came in with an eight-figure bid in the summer, so they may go the same way with Campbell.

Marcus Forss from Brentford

As per an FLW exclusive, Stoke are one of a number of teams looking at the situation of Brentford’s Forss ahead of the January window.

The Finland international proved to be a valuable asset in the Bees’ promotion campaign in 2020-21, scoring eight times in the Championship.

His chances have been limited in the top flight though with just six appearances this season – five of them off the bench – and a loan to the Championship could be ideal for the 22-year-old.

Abdallah Sima’s move from Brighton hasn’t gone as planned and Sam Surridge has failed to fully fire so far so an extra body up-front could be very necessary for the rest of the season and Forss would fit the bill.