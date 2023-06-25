Stoke City are facing somewhat of a squad overhaul this summer.

After a 16th place finish in the Championship last season, when the club announced their retained list recently, there were plenty of senior exits.

As many as seven members of the Potters' first team squad are set to depart when their contracts expire at the end of June, with a list of them below.

These names are Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell.

There are, however, still players remaining at the Bet 365 Stadium that are at somewhat of a crossroads when it comes to their Stoke City careers, particularly some of the club's younger players.

Below, we have discussed three of them.

Liam McCarron

One player you could arguably put in this bracket is defender Liam McCarron.

The 22-year-old joined Port Vale on loan last season, but things did not go to plan, making just four appearances for the Valiants.

At 22, it seems unlikely that a first-team breakthrough is coming any time soon, and therefore, the left-back must surely be considering moving on this summer for a chance at getting some senior football under his belt.

Perhaps another loan deal could be on the cards this summer.

Alex Neil has some important decisions to make this summer.

Tom Edwards

Another player whose Stoke City career is at a crossroads is surely Tom Edwards.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, Edwards has 51 senior Stoke appearances to his name.

However, his last senior appearance for the club came in 2019/20, and since then, he has spent multiple spells out on loan.

With one year left on his contract at the club, you can't help but feel a permanent move away could be beneficial this summer, as opposed to yet another loan, given the defender is now 24-years-old.

Tom Sparrow

Last but certainly not least, another player at Stoke facing somewhat of a crossroads this summer is another younger player, Tom Sparrow.

The 20-year-old full-back, like some others on this list, came through the youth ranks at the Bet 365 Stadium.

He has made just four senior appearances, though, and spent last season out on loan at Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Championship.

Having gained a taste of regular first team football, will he want that again next season? If so, it may mean leaving the club once again this summer, and with one year left on his contract, that exit could be either permanent or temporary.