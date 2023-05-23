This season was one of disappointment for Alex Neil and Stoke City as the club finished in the bottom half of the Championship once again.

This means Stoke will enter their sixth season outside the top flight and they will hope for significant improvement next term.

It is expected to be a big summer for the club as Neil looks to freshen things up and build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion.

As well as looking to bring in players through the door, there may also be some departures. Here at FLW, we have looked at three players who will be surely pushing for an exit this summer away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Potential Stoke City summer exits

Tom Edwards (Permanent)

Tom Edwards is a product of Stoke’s youth academy, with the defender breaking into the first team in 2017.

He has made 51 appearances for the Potters during his six years in the first team, but some of that time has been spent away from the club.

Edwards, who can play in a variety of roles across the defence, has spent time at Fleetwood Town, the New York Red Bulls, and most recently Barnsley, where he featured in all but three games that he was available for until he left in January.

The 24-year-old returned to Stoke but didn’t feature in a single game for the rest of the season. Edwards still has a year left to run on his deal at the club, and it could be this summer that the full-back pushes for a move away from the club to search for regular first-team football.

Blondy Nna Noukeu (Loan)

The 21-year-old goalkeeper could be a player that looks to make a departure from Stoke this summer, albeit a temporary one.

Blondy Nna Noukeu joined the Potters in the summer of 2019 from Belgium side Mouscron, and for the past four years, he has been part of Stoke’s youth academy as well as having loan spells away from the club.

In the 2021/22 season, the goalkeeper was sent out on loan to League Two side Crawley Town while this season he spent time at National League side Southend United.

He played 12 times in his short spell there, returned to Stoke in March, and played for their academy side once again.

The Potters are well stocked in the goalkeeping area, and it seems they are keen on re-signing Matija Sarkic from Wolves this summer, which means Nna Noukeu is still further down the pecking order.

He is still only 21, so there is still plenty of time ahead of him, but he will want to continue playing as a goalkeeper at a professional level, so he may look for a temporary move away from the Bet365 Stadium this summer.

Tyrese Campbell (Permanent)

Tyrese Campbell has been a player at Stoke that has been catching the eye for a few seasons now, even after missing a chunk of the season due to injury.

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture for the Potters this term - scoring nine goals and providing five assists - and it seems he's caught the eye of top flight clubs.

In April, it was reported that Premier League side Everton were keen on signing Campbell this summer. The Toffees are currently still trying to secure their safety, but this report states they would be keen on the forward, even if they were to be relegated.

Campbell is contracted at the club until next summer so Stoke will face a dilemma if a decent offer is made in the next few months. He has shone at Stoke and may feel the upcoming window is the right time for a move elsewhere.