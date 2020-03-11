3 Stoke City players who are likely to depart the club this summer

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has a busy summer ahead as he is expected to make several changes to his squad.

Since O’Neill took over at the Bet365 stadium in early-November, consistency has been severely lacking and the Potters continue to sit amongst a group of teams battling to survive in the Championship.

Beating Hull City 5-1 at the weekend proved to be an all-important result for the former Premier League side as they moved up to 17th in the table.

Survival is very much O’Neill’s main priority this season, but the Northern Irish manager will undoubtedly look to the summer transfer window with pressure coming from all angles to improve next term.

Having dropped down to the Championship in 2018, Stoke have struggled to adapt to the Championship, despite having the likes of Joe Allen, Ryan Shawcross and Jack Butland in their squad – all of whom, have plenty of experience and are arguably Premier League players.

Looking ahead to the summer, we have looked in to Stoke’s squad and revealed THREE players who we feel will end their time at the club….

Mame Biram Diouf

The 32-year-old has been a loyal servant to Stoke since he arrived at the club from German club Hannover 96 in 2014.

Spending the first four years of his career at the club in the Premier League, Diouf dropped down to the Championship in 2018 with the Potters.

Playing time did start to become less and less once in England’s second flight, but Diouf’s professionalism at the club has seen him help out the U23 side on numerous occasions, whilst also appearing for O’Neill’s side on occasion this term.

It is expected that Diouf will leave the club this summer when his current contract expires and the 32-year-old will most likely have plenty of interest.

Julien Ngoy

Young Belgian forward Ngoy arrived at Stoke in 2013 and gradually moved up through the club’s academy structure, before making his debut for the first team in 2016.

Playing time has since been few and far between for Ngoy at the club, spending time out on loan with Walsall and Swiss based side Grasshopper.

Having been a key figure in his country’s U21 side recently, Ngoy will undoubtedly want to sit down with Stoke boss O’Neill and ask questions on his future in the first team.

Ngoy has a current contract at Stoke until 2022, but that would make him 24 if he sees it through and that is something he simply cannot do if he wants to play regularly.

Jack Butland

At 27-years-old, Butland has remained remarkably loyal to Stoke as they dropped down to the Championship and continued to struggle.

Always considered for an England call-up, Butland has seemingly dropped out of contention for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad due to Stoke’s struggles and poor form.

Butland does have a loyalty to Stoke, having been at the club since 2013, but a move back to the Premier League would surely be too tempting for the Bristol-born stopper.