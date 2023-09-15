Highlights Stoke City aims to fight for promotion to the Premier League after finishing 16th last season and being outside the top division since 2018.

Stoke City will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Potters finished 16th in the table in the previous campaign, but have ambitions to bridge that gap to the top six in order to climb back into the top flight.

Stoke have been outside of the top division of English football since 2018 when they suffered relegation after a decade in the league.

Neil has now been in charge for just over a year and has built a team to his liking that he feels can compete in the Championship.

The 42-year-old’s side are 16th in the table after the first five games of the new campaign, having earned six points from a possible 15.

Stoke will be hoping to turn their form around in the coming weeks following their return from the September international break.

Neil has plenty of options to choose from when deciding what his ideal starting lineup will look like over the coming months.

But that won’t stop supporters from debating the ins and outs of the squad as the games come thick and fast.

Here we look at three Stoke players that always seem to divide opinion…

Dwight Gayle

Gayle signed for Stoke in the summer of 2022 after a stint at Newcastle United petered out.

The forward has a great record in the Championship, even if he couldn’t quite make it work in the Premier League during his career.

The 32-year-old still has plenty of top flight experience to bring to the squad and has what it takes to compete at this level.

But he has fallen down the pecking order in recent months and has made just one appearance for Stoke this season.

There is some debate as to whether he can still bring enough to warrant a place in this team on a consistent basis.

Tyrese Campbell

Campbell is another forward that has divided opinion over the years.

He has been unable to earn consistent game time in the team in recent seasons, making 30, 10, 13, and 18 starts in the last four league campaigns for the Potters respectively.

During that time, he provided 28 goals and 13 assists, offering a solid attacking threat.

But Stoke have also been solidly mid-table throughout this period, and some supporters are unsure whether the 23-year-old has what it takes to help bring the club into promotion contention in the long run.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips made his breakthrough into the Stoke team early in 2022, making his debut in an FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient.

He scored his first goal against Fulham a couple of weeks later and looked set to become an important part of the team.

But he has been unable to cement his place inside on a regular basis, especially since the arrival of Neil as manager.

The forward made seven league appearances last season, all of which came from the bench, before signing for Northampton Town on loan.

Wright-Phillips has remained at Stoke beyond the summer transfer window, with supporters divided on where they see the player’s future heading.