3 Stoke City players we can see leaving by Friday October 16th

Stoke City will be looking to challenge for the play-offs this season in the Sky Bet Championship after a tough couple of campaigns readjusting to life in the second tier.

When they first came down, many backed them heavily to bounce back up straight away but it proved a gruelling campaign and, indeed, they’ve never really challenged for promotion since.

Hope has been renewed for this season under Michael O’Neill, though, with him making some decent signings and boasting a good squad – though it is perhaps too big it must be said.

And, that in mind, there seems a good chance that we are going to see players getting moved on in the final weeks of this transfer window.

Here, we look at three candidates for that…

Liam Lindsay

We’ve not seen Lindsay in competitive action for Stoke City for a while now and his short spell at the club could well be coming to an end.

He’s down the pecking order with the likes of Harry Souttar now apparently ahead of him and didn’t make the matchday squad for the Millwall clash at the weekend.

It seems possible that he’ll be gone in the next few weeks.

Tom Edwards

He’s not made a competitive start for Stoke since 2019 and that rather suggests the writing is on the wall for Edwards at Stoke.

There are other options that Michael O’Neill seems to be preferring ahead of him in the side and it seems more than likely that clubs will be looking at him in the coming weeks ahead of a potential move.

A decent player, so he’s bound to have offers.

Kevin Wimmer

Yep, he’s still at Stoke.

The defender has been with the Potters since their time in the Premier League but as the seasons have gone on he’s become less and less of a feature in the side and it would make huge sense for him to move on before the end of this window.

He obviously has experience at a good level and that might attract suitors this market but you can see him moving away from this country in all honesty.

