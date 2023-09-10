Highlights Stoke City's busy transfer window has led to a number of new signings, causing some current players to see their playing time decrease.

A busy transfer window for Stoke City made room for numerous departures, however, some of the faces linked with a move away have remained at the Bet365 Stadium.

Alex Neil added a wealth of talent to his roster during the summer transfer window that slammed shut last week. The Potters' squad was overhauled, as a Championship-high 18 new faces entered the building.

However, this number was reduced by one on deadline day, as Chiquinho was recalled by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers due to issues surrounding the player's attitude.

Sead Haksabanovic replaced the returning loanee, joining from Scottish champions, Celtic. The versatile Lynden Gooch and full-back, Junior Tchamadeu signed alongside the Montenegro international on the window's final day.

Despite having only a handful of senior players at the start of pre-season, Stoke's flurry of new faces have already had a knock on effect. Some retained players will see their minutes dwindle in the coming weeks, and will most likely be wishing that they had sought a move away during the summer.

Dwight Gayle

Neil has introduced a number of new forwards to the squad since the end of last season, meaning that Dwight Gayle has been pushed down the pecking order. Former Aston Villa powerhouse Wesley Moraes, Moroccan international Ryan Mmaee and Portuguese wonder Andre Vidigal are all new additions that can lead the line.

His signing last summer provoked much excitement amongst the Potters faithful, however, the former West Bromwich Albion man only managed to net three times in his 35 appearances.

So far this season, the minutes have been harder to come by. Gayle has been introduced from the bench three times - twice in Carabao Cup bouts, and once in the league. He entered the fray at Portman Road when City were trailing against Ipswich Town.

The striker is now 33-years-old, and approaching the end of his career. If current trends continue, then he will probably regret not sealing a move in the summer.

Lewis Baker

Similarly to Gayle, Lewis Baker's position was a primary target when Neil and his team were recruiting. Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson, Wouter Burger and Junho Bae are new signings that can all fulfill various midfield duties, meaning the former Chelsea man's services may no longer be required.

Baker was hailed as a marquee coup when he arrived from Stamford Bridge in January 2022, and quickly emerged as a fan-favourite amongst City’s supporters.

He was then appointed club captain, under Michael O'Neill, but was stripped of his title at the start of this season, as the current boss deemed Josh Laurent a better fit.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

D'Margio Wright-Phillips is another who should have pushed for a move away last month. The son of Shaun, and Grandson of Ian Wright looks very unlikely to be selected in the coming weeks, as four players that ply their trade out wide have recently been introduced.

A loan move would have been best for the 21-year-old, but nothing materialised. A decision about his future in Staffordshire has to be made soon, as the winger's contract expires next summer.