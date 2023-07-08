Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship next season.

The Potters endured another underwhelming season as they recorded a 16th-placed finish last term, with manager Alex Neil struggling to make an impact after his move from Sunderland in August.

Neil is preparing for a significant rebuild of his squad this summer and while he is yet to make any new additions, there have been a number of departures, with Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell among those to leave the club at the end of their contracts.

There will likely be many new arrivals at the bet365 Stadium over the coming months, but as the countdown the new campaign continues, we looked at which of the existing players could be set for a big 2023/24 season.

Which Stoke City players are ones to watch in the 2023/24 season?

Josh Tymon

It was a frustrating campaign for Tymon last season as he struggled to displace loanees Dujon Sterling and Ki-Jana Hoever in the team, with many of his minutes in the second half of the season coming as a substitute.

However, Tymon did score one goal and provide an impressive six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions, and he has proven himself to be a capable performer in the Championship for the Potters previously.

With Sterling making a move to Rangers and a return for Hoever uncertain, Tymon has an opportunity to stake his claim to become Neil's first-choice left-back during pre-season.

Tymon can play as part of a back four, but given his attacking quality, he could also be deployed at wing-back or further forward, and he could have a big role to play next season.

Will Tyrese Campbell shine for Stoke?

Campbell was the Potters' joint-top scorer last season with nine goals, while he also registered six assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is one of the club's key players and is reportedly attracting attention from Premier League clubs, with Football Insider claiming in May that Everton were keen.

However, Campbell is yet to reach double figures for goals in a season and while his performances have been excellent, it could be argued that for a player of his potential, his attacking numbers should be even higher.

Campbell will be integral to the Potters' prospects next season if he remains at the club and in what should be a more competitive side next season, it would be no surprise to see Campbell thrive.

Emre Tezgel

Aside from Campbell and Jacob Brown, the Potters' strikers struggled in front of goal last season, with Dwight Gayle's return of just three goals particularly disappointing.

That led Neil to hand Tezgel an opportunity, with the 17-year-old making four substitute appearances.

Tezgel became the club's youngest ever player when he made his debut in the FA Cup aged 16 last January, and he is a player who is highly-rated at the bet365 Stadium.

Of course, Tezgel is still incredibly young, and he is not the answer to the Potters' goalscoring problems, but he is an exciting talent, and he could be included in the squad more regularly next season.