Highlights

  • Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6th, giving fans a chance to manage their favorite clubs and lead them to glory.
  • Stoke City, who have been out of the Premier League since 2018, could be an enticing choice for aspiring managers looking for a challenge.
  • Ben Wilmot, Andre Vidigal, and Tyrese Campbell could be key assets in building a successful team.

The eagerly anticipated release of Football Manager 2024 is fast approaching.

This year's game will be released on November 6th and no doubt fans will be counting down the days until they can get their hands on it.

It will be available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Mobile, so whatever device you have, you will be able to start your managerial journey and guide the club of your choice to glory.

There are plenty of options for clubs to manage, but the opportunity to guide a team to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is an enticing prospect.

One club you could choose to manage is Stoke City, who have not been in the Premier League since 2018.

The Potters have struggled to seriously challenge for a return to the top flight since their relegation, and they are now in their sixth consecutive year in the Championship after recording a disappointing 16th-placed finish last season.

However, optimism is high that Stoke could be set for a much-improved season this time around after 18 new players arrived at the club this summer.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Wouter Burger

FC Basel

Permanent

Ryan Mmaee

Ferencvaros

Permanent

Joon-ho Bae

Daejeon Hana

Permanent

Ben Pearson

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent

Nikola Jojic

Mladost

Permanent

Andre Vidigal

Maritimo

Permanent

Daniel Johnson

Preston North End

Permanent

Enda Stevens

Sheffield United

Permanent

Michael Rose

Coventry City

Permanent

Wesley Moraes

Aston Villa

Permanent

Mehdi Leris

Sampdoria

Permanent

Lynden Gooch

Sunderland

Permanent

Junior Tchamadeu

Colchester United

Permanent

Sead Haksabanovic

Celtic

Loan

Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves

Loan

Luke McNally

Burnley

Loan

Mark Travers

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Chiquinho

Wolves

Loan

The huge influx of players makes the Potters an exciting proposition to manage on FM24 and should you decide to assume the hot seat at the bet365 Stadium, we looked at three players you should build your save around.

Ben Wilmot

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Watford v Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 21, 2021 Stoke City's Ben Wilmot applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account repres

Every successful team needs a strong defensive foundation and Wilmot can certainly help to provide that.

Wilmot has established himself as one of Stoke's most important players since his move from Watford in June 2021 and while his team struggled for consistency last season, he enjoyed an excellent campaign on an individual level.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and provided one assist in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Player of the Year.

Wilmot should be one of the first names on the team-sheet, and he could form an incredibly solid partnership with Burnley loanee Luke McNally at the heart of the defence.

Andre Vidigal

Andre Vidigal celebrates for Stoke City

There is no doubt that Vidigal has been the Potters' signing of the summer so far.

Vidigal made the move to the bet365 Stadium from Portuguese side Maritimo in July, and he made an explosive impact, scoring a brace on his debut for the club against Rotherham United on the opening day.

The winger looks set to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season, and he will be a huge asset to your team.

With pace, creativity and an eye for goal, Vidigal should certainly be a key part of your plans.

Tyrese Campbell

Soccer Football - Championship - Stoke City v Huddersfield Town - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - November 21, 2020 Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account repr

Prior to the arrival of Vidigal, Stoke were reliant on Campbell to provide their attacking threat.

Campbell scored nine goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances for the Potters last season, again performing well despite his side's struggles.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer, but Stoke will have been delighted to keep hold of him.

With his proven track record at Championship level, Campbell could become your talisman and his ability to play out wide or up front makes him an incredibly useful option.