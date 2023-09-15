Highlights Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6th, giving fans a chance to manage their favorite clubs and lead them to glory.

Stoke City, who have been out of the Premier League since 2018, could be an enticing choice for aspiring managers looking for a challenge.

Ben Wilmot, Andre Vidigal, and Tyrese Campbell could be key assets in building a successful team.

The eagerly anticipated release of Football Manager 2024 is fast approaching.

This year's game will be released on November 6th and no doubt fans will be counting down the days until they can get their hands on it.

It will be available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Mobile, so whatever device you have, you will be able to start your managerial journey and guide the club of your choice to glory.

There are plenty of options for clubs to manage, but the opportunity to guide a team to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is an enticing prospect.

One club you could choose to manage is Stoke City, who have not been in the Premier League since 2018.

The Potters have struggled to seriously challenge for a return to the top flight since their relegation, and they are now in their sixth consecutive year in the Championship after recording a disappointing 16th-placed finish last season.

However, optimism is high that Stoke could be set for a much-improved season this time around after 18 new players arrived at the club this summer.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

The huge influx of players makes the Potters an exciting proposition to manage on FM24 and should you decide to assume the hot seat at the bet365 Stadium, we looked at three players you should build your save around.

Ben Wilmot

Every successful team needs a strong defensive foundation and Wilmot can certainly help to provide that.

Wilmot has established himself as one of Stoke's most important players since his move from Watford in June 2021 and while his team struggled for consistency last season, he enjoyed an excellent campaign on an individual level.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and provided one assist in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Player of the Year.

Wilmot should be one of the first names on the team-sheet, and he could form an incredibly solid partnership with Burnley loanee Luke McNally at the heart of the defence.

Andre Vidigal

There is no doubt that Vidigal has been the Potters' signing of the summer so far.

Vidigal made the move to the bet365 Stadium from Portuguese side Maritimo in July, and he made an explosive impact, scoring a brace on his debut for the club against Rotherham United on the opening day.

The winger looks set to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season, and he will be a huge asset to your team.

With pace, creativity and an eye for goal, Vidigal should certainly be a key part of your plans.

Tyrese Campbell

Prior to the arrival of Vidigal, Stoke were reliant on Campbell to provide their attacking threat.

Campbell scored nine goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances for the Potters last season, again performing well despite his side's struggles.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer, but Stoke will have been delighted to keep hold of him.

With his proven track record at Championship level, Campbell could become your talisman and his ability to play out wide or up front makes him an incredibly useful option.