3 Stoke City flaws that will need addressing by O’Neill this summer

It promises to be a nervy end to the season for all concerned with Stoke City, as the Potters look to secure Championship survival this term.

There can be no getting away from the fact that it has been a hugely disappointing campaign for Stoke, with 10 Championship matches left to play this season.

The Potters sit 21st in the Championship table, one point clear of Middlesbrough with crunch matches against Boro, Barnsley and Wigan fast approaching.

Michael O’Neill has tried his best to steady the ship at the bet365 Stadium, but a series of inconsistent results have been Stoke’s downfall this season.

The former Northern Ireland boss has won nine out of 22 games in charge so far, and regardless of which division they find themselves playing in next term, he seems to be the man who looks set to take them forward.

There are a whole array of issues that O’Neill will need to resolve in the summer regardless of whether they stay in the Championship or not.

Here, we take a look at three flaws that will need addressing by O’Neill in the summer…

Clearing the deadwood

Clearing the deadwood and trimming the squad will be a major priority of O’Neill in the summer, regardless of which division they find themselves playing in.

It has been well-documented how O’Neill is under pressure to slash the club’s wage bill in order to allay any FFP issues, which means that the ousted players could be on their way out in the summer.

Peter Etebo will return from his loan spell at Getafe, whilst the likes of Kevin Wimmer, Moritz Bauer and Badou N’Diaye are all still on the club’s books.

Freeing up room on the wage bill will allow the former Northern Ireland boss to bring in his own players, which would be beneficial.

Bringing in solid defenders

Ultimately, O’Neill has to reinforce Stoke’s defence if they are to have any chance of success next season.

The Potters have conceded far too many goals this season, 54 goals to be exact, despite having the likes of Danny Batth, James Chester and Bruno Martins Indi at the club.

A solid defence provides a solid foundation to build from, but no matter who Nathan Jones and O’Neill have selected this season, they have been far too inconsistent and sloppy in defence.

This could prove to be detrimental if they are unable to bolster their defence and settle on a regular back-four.

The Benik Afobe situation

Afobe’s future at the bet365 Stadium looks uncertain after what has a turbulent campaign thus far.

The 27-year-old scored three goals in five games on loan at Bristol City before a knee injury ruled him out for a lengthy period of time, and he’s yet to make an appearance since the end of August.

Afobe is currently training with the Robins as he looks to step up his return from injury, but a big decision awaits O’Neill in the summer.

Does he look to work with Afobe and start reintroducing the proven forward to the first-team, or does he look to move him on for good?