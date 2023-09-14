Southampton will hope that, come the end of this season, they are celebrating a return to the English top flight.

The Saints were surprisingly poor last season, and that resulted in them being relegated to the Championship after a sustained period in the Premier League.

The relegation has seen the club lose several first-team players during the summer while also seeing Russell Martin come in as their new manager.

Southampton have made a good start to the new season but there is still a long way to go for them, and their return to the Premier League is far from a guarantee.

This current crop of players will be trying to do everything they can to be remembered by the St Mary's faithful, but while some will already be adored, there are a few on the books that may split the fanbase.

So, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at three players who seem to divide the opinion of Southampton fans...

Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has been on the books at Southampton since 2017, and that may surprise some Southampton fans.

The defender joined the club at a very young age, having only played for Lech Poznan and Gornik Leczna in Poland. He was relatively unknown but has grown with the club and has been part of the team going forward.

While he has always been around the team, he has found himself in and out of the starting XI for most of his time at the club.

He seems to be a player who can have some very good games and then, at the same time, have some very bad ones as well. He spent some of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and most Southampton fans would probably have thought that would have been the end of his time at the club.

Bednarek is back at St Mary's and looks set to be a central figure under Martin this season but he still has parts of the fanbase to win over after some disappointing displays in recent years.

Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong is another player who has been at Southampton for a while now, joining the club in 2018 from Celtic.

When the Scottish international joined the club, he came with a high reputation, as he’d been a big part of the Scottish giants' domestic success.

However, Armstrong, while being a good servant for the club, has at times in his Southampton career failed to live up to those heights.

He has featured a lot for the club in the last few seasons in the Premier League, but he is a player that some Southampton fans want more from. He has scored goals in the past, but not as many as they probably would have expected, and for that reason he divides the fanbase.

Joe Aribo

Joe Aribo is also a player who moved from the Scottish League to join Southampton, and while he performed remarkably well north of the border, it could be argued he has failed to carry that form on in England.

Of course, it is very early in the midfielder’s career at Southampton, but in his first season at the club last year, Aribo really struggled to adapt to the new league and team.

The midfielder found himself in and out of the team a lot last season, and when he did play, he struggled to get among the goals.

He's found it hard to make an impact under Martin either - playing just 33 Championship minutes so far - which has only fueled the fire for some supporters and leaves him a divisive figure.