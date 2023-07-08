It looks set to be an intriguing season for Southampton in the Championship.

Having appointed Russell Martin as their new boss following relegation from the Premier League, it will certainly be interesting to see how he and the club both get on.

Most clubs that come down from the top-flight target an immediate return. However, much could depend on which players the Saints are able to keep hold of this summer, and which players they are able to recruit in the transfer market.

Of course, there are already a number of players at the club that could potentially thrive in the second tier next season, in our opinion.

With that in mind, below, we have identifed three players to keep an eye on at St. Mary's this season.

James Bree

Having made the move to Southampton in January, it would be fair to say that James Bree did not have the best of times at St. Mary's following his arrival.

Joining from Luton, where he had previously worked under Nathan Jones, Bree went on to make just five Premier League appearances for the Saints.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old was simultaneously forced to watch his former side, Luton, go on to win promotion to the Premier League themselves.

Bree could prove a worthwhile signing and certainly one to watch this season now the Saints are back in the Championship, though.

The 25-year-old was excelling at Luton previously, which earned him the move to the Premier League in the first place, and there's no reason he could not do the same once again this season.

If Kyle Walker-Peters remains he faces tough competition, but Bree could come good this season, we believe.

Nathan Tella

Another player that it could potentially be fascinating to watch this season at Southampton is Nathan Tella.

We say potentially as there are still some doubts over whether or not he will be at the club, with Burnley keen to snap him up after his loan spell there last season.

If he remains, though, the prospect of Tella being at the Saints' disposal is surely an exciting one for their supporters.

The 24-year-old netted 17 league goals for Burnley last season, as well as registering five assists, making him one of the biggest attacking threats in the Championship.

Tella has never produced those numbers at Southampton in the Premier League, but now they have dropped down a division, the 24-year-old, if he remains, could go a long way to helping fire them back up.

Adam Armstrong

Another player who it must be said also possesses that capability next season is Saints striker Adam Armstrong.

The 26-year-old joined the club two years ago in the summer of 2021, but, things haven't quite gone as smoothly as he would have liked in the Premier League.

Armstrong's prolific scoring in the Championship is what earned him a move to Southampton, but in 67 Saints appearances, he has scored just five goals.

This is a stark difference to the 28 league goals Armstrong scored for Blackburn in 2020/21, or the 16 he scored for them in 2019/20.

Armstrong will hope that the drop in division will see him get more game time, and if the Saints give him that game time, he will surely start to find the back of the net regularly once again.