3 soon-to-be free agents that Wigan Athletic should consider this summer

Wigan Athletic are hoping to seal a return to the Sky Bet Championship this season after what has been a strong campaign for them.

The Latics have it in their hands and that is all you can ask for at this stage of the year, with them currently sitting top of the League One tree and looking to seal the title.

Certainly, it’s been a fine turnaround for the club given it wasn’t so long ago they were threatened by the drop from the third tier and, after what happened around their relegation from the Championship, it’s a positive footballing story many are happy to see play out.

Ahead of a potentially busy summer for the club, then, we’ve taken a look at three potential free agents the Latics could consider signing…

Steven Sessegnon

Steven Sessegnon has spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle this season whilst he knows the Championship from temporary spells at Bristol City and a permanent one, of course, at parent club Fulham.

His time with the Cottagers could be up this summer, though, although the club does have an option to extend by another year if they so wish.

If that doesn’t get triggered, though, a number of sides should be looking at Sessegnon with him backing lots of ability and just needing the right platform to show it.

Mallik Wilks

Wilks is a good player who could bring an exciting dynamic to many attacks next season.

He is currently seeing his contract at Hull City run down and if the Tigers and the player decide to part company this summer, surely a number of sides will be taking a look at him.

Providing Wigan go up, it might make sense to look at signing some players that have recently made the jump from League One to the Championship and that is what Wilks is, with him also able to add to the final third at the Latics.

Luke Berry

Luke Berry’s contract is also up at the end of this season with Luton Town, and if the two do not reach an agreement then surely a host of Championship sides will be looking at him.

He’s not going to drop to League One you would have thought, so Wigan are going to need to be in the Championship next season to have a chance here.

They appear to be set to win promotion, though, and at that point they will be looking to show ambition in the second tier that they’re not there to just make up the numbers.

Berry, then, could be a signing to help them show that.

