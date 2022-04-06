3 soon-to-be free agents that Swansea City should consider this summer

It’s getting to the time of the year where clubs in mid-table begin to look ahead to the summer and think of ways they can climb into the top half.

That process is surely underway at Swansea already, after some mixed results this campaign.

The Swans currently sit 14th in the Sky Bet Championship, but you get the sense they are building something in South Wales under Russell Martin.

The most obvious way clubs can improve is by bringing in new players and this summer, there happens to be a few free agents becoming available in the Championship.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at three soon-to-be free agents that could help the Swans out next campaign.

John Swift

Given his contract is set to expire this summer, John Swift is one man who should be on everyone’s radar this summer, and Swansea City should be no different.

The Swans have had no problems putting away chances this campaign, but one area they have struggled is with creating chances often in matches, and Swift could be the perfect solution.

Swift has had a good campaign in what has been a struggling Reading side this season, scoring 11 league goals and registering 13 assists in 37 Championship appearances so far.

It would be somewhat of a coup if Swansea were able to bring him to South Wales, but we’ve seen them do that before with the likes of Olivier Ntcham.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Swift ends up once his contract expires in the summer.

Nick Powell

Similar to Swift, Nick Powell could be the solution to Swansea City’s creativity troubles.

Powell has had an injury hit last year or so at Stoke City, and his contract at the Bet 365 Stadium is due to expire this summer.

Given his numbers in recent years, it would seem a no-brainer for Stoke to extend him, but his injury record and wage have led to reports and debate over whether or not Powell should have his contract renewed.

Despite an injury hit season, Powell has still managed five goals and two assists in his 16 Championship appearances this campaign – showing just what he has to offer.

If Stoke don’t extend his contract, this should be one Swansea are all over.

Andy Yiadom

Finally, a replacement at right-back here, with Kyle Naughton’s contract set to run out this summer, according to Transfermarkt.

Naughton has made 31 appearances in the league for the Swans this campaign, therefore losing him on a free means he must be replaced.

Andy Yiadom, could be that replacement, with his own contract set to expire with Reading when the summer arrives.

Yiadom has earned himself a respectable 6.87 rating from WhoScored in a struggling Reading side this season, and could be a great solution on a free for Swansea City this summer if Naughton leaves the club.