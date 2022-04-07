3 soon-to-be free agents that Sunderland should consider this summer

Sunderland are still in the thick of the fight for a play-off place in League One this season.

The Black Cats are currently 7th in the third division table, but the gap to Wycombe Wanderers in 6th place is only two points.

Alex Neil’s side also have a game in hand on the Chairboys which gives them the slight edge with only six games left to play.

But Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their side regardless of which division they ply their trade in next season.

Here we take a look at three soon-to-be free agents that could arrive at the Stadium of Light this summer…

Joe Allen

The Stoke City midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks as if his time with the Potters is coming to an end.

Allen joined Stoke in 2016 when the side was still in the Premier League.

But as the years have gone on, it has become apparent that he is no longer the player he once was.

However, he could still slot right into Sunderland’s midfield and prove a very useful asset.

Allen would bring a wealth of experience to the side and his ability to dictate the tempo could help the Black Cats retain possession more comfortably.

The 32-year old would be a great addition to the side as Neil looks to take Sunderland to the next level.

It remains to be seen if the Welshman would take the step down to League One, if that is where the club competes next season, but Sunderland are a big enough club that they could persuade Allen to make that move in a bid to help their promotion cause.

Gary Cahill

Cahill would be another great experienced head to bring into the Sunderland team regardless of whether they are in the Championship or League One next season.

The Premier League winning defender has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth and will likely be considering his options once his contract expires this summer.

Quiz: Did Sunderland sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 James Vaughan Fee Free

Sunderland could also use the defensive cover in their side considering it has been a problem area for the team all season.

Cahill has shown for Bournemouth that he still has the quality to compete at a high level, but is no longer of a Premier League standard.

The former Chelsea defender could bring the leadership that the Sunderland dressing room needs to find that next level.

Ryan Allsop

With Thorben Hoffmann set to go back to his parent club Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Sunderland will be in need of a new first choice goalkeeper.

Allsop has done well with a struggling Derby County side this season and could be a great option for the Black Cats next campaign.

Allsop has played 25 games for Wayne Rooney’s team this season and has played a role in helping the Rams overcome the 21-point deduction penalty they received.

The Derby keeper is also only 29-years old which, for a goalkeeper, means he is heading into his prime years so he could give Sunderland several years of quality shot-stopping action.