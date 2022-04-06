3 soon-to-be free agents that Stoke City should consider this summer

Stoke City have had a disappointing season with Michael O’Neill’s side languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

It had been hoped that the Potters would be pushing for a top six finish this season, and whilst injuries haven’t helped, Stoke have fallen short.

Therefore, an important summer lies ahead for the club, but there financial situation means they won’t be able to splash out to reshape the squad.

With that in mind, O’Neill, or whoever is in charge, may have to look for free agents and here we have identified THREE players who will be out of contract in the summer that Stoke should consider moving for…

Ben Osborn

Currently at Sheffield United, the versatile left-footer’s deal is running down and he would be a smart signing for most in the Championship.

Capable of playing as a full-back, wing-back, winger or central midfielder, he is exactly the sort of player you would want over a demanding second tier campaign, and he does have quality as well.

This isn’t the sort of signing that would attract huge attention but it could be one that pays off.

Tom Lawrence

This isn’t going to be an easy deal for Stoke to do, as Lawrence is going to attract plenty of interest, maybe from Premier League clubs as well.

However, this window has to be about quality over quantity and if they could seal a move for the attacking midfielder it would be a real coup.

Stoke have lacked creativity and goals this season, something Lawrence would address if he arrived.

Matej Vydra

Another bold move, Vydra is out of contract with Burnley this summer and whether the Clarets stay up or go down, you would imagine he wants to leave as he hasn’t had enough opportunities in recent years.

The chance to move and become a key player elsewhere is surely what the Czech international wants and that could happen at Stoke.

As mentioned, the Staffordshire outfit need more quality up top and Vydra’s pedigree suggests he could seriously help the team.