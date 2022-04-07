3 soon-to-be free agents that Sheffield Wednesday should consider this summer

Sheffield Wednesday are well placed to consolidate a League One play-off place with six league games remaining.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon means the Owls are 5th in League One, two points ahead of Sunderland in seventh.

Whether they finish in the top six and get promoted, or not, it looks set to be a busy summer at Hillsborough, with plenty of incomings and outgoings as the club look to strengthen either for the division above or another League One promotion push.

With budgets in League One not the biggest, shrewd additions can always be made through the free transfer market, and with that said, here are three soon-to-be free agents that Sheffield Wednesday should consider looking at this summer.

Sam Vokes

With the club looking set to lose Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino on a free transfer this summer, with both of their contracts expiring in June according to Transfermarkt, the striker position could be one Sheffield Wednesday target in the free agent market.

If Wycombe do not get promoted, Sam Vokes could certainly be one player the Owls should take a look at should they remain in League One.

Vokes is an experienced player at 32-years-old, but has also shown he still has goals in him this season, scoring 12 goals in 37 League One matches.

On a free transfer, it could be a shrewd addition for another campaign in League One.

Harry Cornick

If they were to be promoted though, this would open the door for a new calibre of player to arrive at Hillsborough, and we think Harry Cornick should be another soon-to-be free agent that Wednesday consider if they win promotion this season.

This is by far the most ambitious signing of the three, with Cornick scoring 10 goals in 33 Championship appearances this campaign.

For some reason, though, Luton have yet to renew his contract, according to Transfermarkt.

Cornick would obviously hope to stay with the Hatters if they were promoted to the Premier League this campaign, but if they were not, and he was released, a big club like Sheffield Wednesday would be a great landing spot for the 26-year-old.

There are a lot of if’s with this one, though, admittedly.

Alex Smithies

In the goalkeeping position this time, another player that Wednesday should consider who is set to be a free agent this summer is current Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Smithies Bluebirds contract is up in June according to Transfermarkt, and with Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s loan up at Wednesday this summer, the Owls will be looking for a first choice goalkeeper.

Smithies has shown he is a reliable operator at this level, and on a free transfer, could offer some Championship experience at zero cost if the Owls were to be promoted.

The move would also allow the Huddersfield-born shot-stopper to return to Yorkshire, so could make sense for that reason, too.