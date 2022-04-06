3 soon-to-be free agents that Reading FC should consider this summer

Reading have their Championship status in their hands in the final six games of the season and they will be looking at the table thinking that they are going to be safe from relegation now.

Of course, the Royals cannot get complacent at this stage in the year but they have an eight point gap to Barnsley and, even if the Tykes win their game in hand, five points would be a decent enough cushion for the run-in.

There’s still work to do, but it is at least Reading’s to lose at the moment in terms of their Championship status, and once the season ends they’ll then be looking to add to the squad regardless of what division they are in.

Ahead of the summer, then, here are three potential free agents we think Reading should be looking at…

Mallik Wilks

Wilks is a direct, attacking player that has so much still to offer at Championship level, but it looks as though he could be available on a free this summer.

If he does not renew terms with Hull City, there should be a number of second tier sides taking a look at him as he’s surely worth a punt for such a cut price.

He’s a player that can get you out of your seat when he is on form and he could dovetail nicely with some of the attacking players Reading already have.

And, if some of the Royals’ attacking talent leaves in the summer, Wilks could be potentially part of their new attack in the seasons ahead.

Domingos Quina

Quina’s time at Watford could be up this summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

A move to Fulham earlier this season on loan did not go how he would have liked, with him struggling big time for match minutes.

However, since moving to Barnsley he has hit some form and that has shown that he can be a decent performer at Championship level.

It currently looks as though the Tykes are heading to League One and that may hamper their chances of keeping him around so Reading may be wise in planning a swoop.

Callum O’Dowda

O’Dowda is currently set to be a free agent, though Bristol City do retain the option to extend his contract if they so wish.

Having said that, it’s still hard to call whether they are going to exercise the option and if the Robins decide to part company with O’Dowda a number of clubs should be looking at him.

He’s a tricky winger with bags of Championship experience and adding that knowhow to Reading’s side wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Also, moving from Bristol to Reading is hardly a massive upheaval and so he could settle in quickly in Berkshire.

Quiz: Did Reading FC sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi? Fee Free