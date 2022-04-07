3 soon-to-be free agents that QPR should consider this summer

QPR’s promotion aspirations have taken a rather large dent in recent weeks.

Mark Warburton’s position in charge of the club is now in question such is the dismal nature of Rangers’ poor run of form.

Defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday night ensured the team were consigned to a four game losing run, with the Hoops now three points outside the top six having played more games than their play-off rivals.

It will take a serious turnaround from the team to achieve a top six finish now that the team only has six games left to play this season.

But here are three soon-to-be free agents that the club can look to in a bid to improve the squad this summer…

Teemu Pukki

The current Norwich City striker is out of contract at the end of the season and would be a potentially great get for any Championship club.

The Finnish striker has proven time and again that he can be the focal point of a promotion-challenging side.

Pukki has been with Norwich since 2018 and has led the line for two different promotion campaigns for the Canaries.

While QPR have good options up front, Pukki could take the team to that next level needed to push for a top six, or even top two, finish.

The consistency that he could bring to the side would really help during a period of form such as the one the team is enduring right now.

Alex Smithies

The Cardiff City goalkeeper is set to see out the end of his contract which expires this summer.

The 25-year old has been with the Bluebirds since 2018 and has proven himself to be a Championship quality keeper.

But a return to the club he left to sign for Cardiff could be on the cards this summer.

QPR have had their difficulties between the sticks this season and David Marshall is out of contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium come the end of the season so a replacement may be needed.

Smithies would be an upgrade on Marshall and would also provide plenty of competition for Seny Dieng in the team.

Having two solid choices for goalkeeper can only be a strength as competition can raise the standards in the team.

Smithies could push Dieng and vice versa which could be an added edge the team needs to maintain the consistency required for a promotion challenge.

Connor Goldson

The Rangers defender could be set to leave the defending Scottish champions come the end of the season.

With Rob Dicke reportedly catching the interest of Premier League sides, QPR could be in need of a new centre-back this summer if the 26-year old departs during this transfer window.

Goldson would be a great addition to the side as a replacement for Dickie, or even as a partner to the QPR defender.

The 29-year old has played for a league winning team in Scotland and has featured in the latter stages of the Europa League.

That kind of experience would be a huge asset to the London club next season, and his quality in itself is obvious and would be a huge boost to the side.