3 soon-to-be free agents that Preston North End should consider this summer

There could be a massive squad overhaul at Preston this summer, with new boss Ryan Lowe no doubt desperate to get stuck into the squad and put his own mark on it.

With at least 14 players set to be out of contract too – including some first-team names – he will need to bring in some more bodies if most of those names do depart.

It’s well documented though that North End are not blessed with massive riches and wealth. Having never been in the Premier League either, they have never been given any kind of parachute payment like others in the division.

That could mean Lowe needs to look for more bargains and potentially some of the out of contract players too. With that in mind then, here are three names he could consider moves for.

Adam Davies – Sheffield United – GK

One area of the field that Preston North End will certainly need to look at restocking in is in goal.

With Daniel Iversen only on loan, Declan Rudd retired and Connor Ripley and Matthew Hudson out of contract, there is a very real possibility that the club might not have ANY shot-stoppers on their books come the summer.

That means they’ll need to look at potential first-team options and back-ups and one player who may be available on a free and could do a job is Adam Davies.

He would fit the bill as experienced at this level and capable of doing a job in goal, even if just on a temporary basis until another more prominent keeper is brought in.

The 29-year-old only joined current club Sheffield United in January and has the option to extend his deal when the campaign is done. If the Blades are promoted though or decide to seek out better options, then the Lilywhites could pounce.

Davies has so far played in 114 Championship games for Stoke and Barnsley and hasn’t looked too out of place. He was prominent for the Tykes when they finished in 14th back in 2016/17 and played just over 30 times for the Potters as they finished in midtable twice.

Davies then could easily step in and be an option that wouldn’t need to adapt much to the second tier – in fact, the only thing that might need building up is his match fitness and with a full summer to get him up to scratch, there is plenty of opportunity.

Callum Elder – Hull City – LB

Callum Elder is not predominantly a wing-back, so perhaps he doesn’t quite fit the mould of what Ryan Lowe wants from a new full-back signing.

However, the Hull man could be a really shrewd addition on the left. PNE right now don’t have many options in that area of the field, with Josh Earl struggling to drive the ball forward when selected and Greg Cunningham also not a natural LWB (plus, the Republic of Ireland man has struggled with injuries).

Elder has played 25 times for the Tigers this year and has helped them climb up to 20th in the table and further away from relegation too. Add in the fact that he has 70 Championship games under his belt in his career so far (and that he’s still only 27-years-old) there is plenty working in his favour.

His crossing is a strong point and that would also benefit North End, as Lowe wants his wing-backs to not only do a shift defensively but get the ball forward and into dangerous areas too. Considering he might be available on a free too, it could be a shrewd move and might be worth pursuing, even if Lowe has to teach him to play in more of a wing-back role.

Admiral Muskwe – Luton Town – ST

Finally, one position that is also likely to be bolstered is upfront. With Cameron Archer looking likely to return to Aston Villa and both Ched Evans and Sean Maguire not regular scorers (and both struggling with injuries to boot) it might be wise to add another body to their ranks.

Muskwe is out of contract in the summer and may not be offered a new deal considering he only has seven starts for the Hatters this season. However, the 23-year-old still has plenty of room to grow and develop and his potential is still strong.

For Wycombe last season, he had three goals in 13 starts, which is only a modest return for a forward but in a team that struggled near the bottom (and having never played in the second tier prior to that) it wasn’t bad from the player.

He also offers plenty of what Ryan Lowe and Preston might want in a striker aside from goals. He’s strong in the air and is also adept with the ball at his feet, often driving the ball forward himself to try and create a chance to score.

PNE need someone who isn’t afraid to take other players on and can also offer an aerial presence if needed. He fits the bill and his age is bang on the money as well – and on a free transfer, he isn’t to be sniffed at. The issue might lie with his goal return so far but he has bagged in academy football and has scored in the second tier previously – he might just need a bit of faith and some trust in his abilities.