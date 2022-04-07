3 soon-to-be free agents that Peterborough United should consider this summer

Peterborough United have had a poor season this year and look set for relegation as they sit bottom of the league ten points away from safety.

Despite some good results of late, their form remains too inconsistent and it seems like the damage from across the whole season has already been done.

As they approach the summer, Peterborough will be looking for new signings to strengthen their side in the hope that they have a better season next year.

Here, we take a look at three soon-to-be free agents who Peterborough may want to consider in summer.

Chris Gunter

Peterborough are potentially going to need to be looking at defensive options this summer with the possible departures of young stars Ronnie Edwards and Benjamin Mensah.

It has been reported that both players were subjects of interest to teams higher up the pyramid. Barry Fry assured that Edwards would not be a cheap player to take away from Peterborough and a bid of £200,000 from Tottenham for Mensah was rejected in January.

However, if Peterborough are in League One next season they may find it hard to turn offers down for at least one of these players and given Edwards is 18 and Mensah 19, the youngsters themselves may feel they want to leave and carry on playing at a higher level rather than potentially getting stuck in a lower league.

Therefore, Chris Gunter may be an appropriate replacement.

Although he is now 32-years-old he has played 18 times for Charlton in League One this season showing he is still capable of playing at this level.

Under Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson, Gunter is unlikely to have a role in his side as he looks for the player to be more attacking minded but he could do a job at Peterborough as an experienced right-back.

Given The Posh currently have a goal difference of -48, it is clear they need to concede fewer goals and an experienced head at the back could help them to do so.

Robbie McKenzie

Another defensive option Peterborough may want to look at is 23-year-old Robbie McKenzie from Gillingham.

McKenzie has made 35 appearances for the Gills this season and also contributed three goals and two assists.

Although Gillingham themselves have clearly conceded too many goals this season also, at 23-years-old in the right team the youngster still has time to flourish.

Furthermore, he is clearly as offensive thinking right-back given his contribution at the top end of the pitch and as long as he can work on defensive solidity alongside this, it could work well for him.

With Gillingham in the relegation zone looking towards League Two as it stands, the player may not be keen to sign a new contract but rather look at other clubs back in League One instead.

If he was put with an experienced centre-back on his side, his game could definitely develop and he could do well.

Connor Wickham

Wickham has had a tough time of it in recent years after suffering an injury but if he could get himself a solidified place in a team, he could be contributing a solid amount of goals to a side.

Since signing for MK Dons in January, the 29-year-old has made ten appearances and scored once so far.

The striker started this season with Preston and scored one goal in nine appearances before being released after picking up an injury.

As it stands, he is injury free and playing for the Dons and will be hoping to pick up some more goals before the season’s over although even if he does, he’s not likely to stay put at the club who are looking to go to the Championship this season.

However we know Wickham has goals in him if he is able to stay fit. It might be a bit of a risky one for Peterborough but there’s no reason they couldn’t assess him throughout pre-season and see how he goes.

If they could have an experienced striker who is able to consistently put goals away it would significantly help their offensive play next season.