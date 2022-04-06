3 soon-to-be free agents that Middlesbrough should consider this summer

Chris Wilder has done a fantastic job since taking charge at Middlesbrough and you’d imagine he will be rewarded with the backing of the club in the summer transfer window.

Boro did some impressive business in January but we can expect the upcoming window to be even busier as Wilder looks to make the most of his first summer at the Riverside.

The signing of Riley McGree has highlighted that they won’t be afraid to splash the cash when necessary but the Teessiders would also be wise to look to the free agent market as well, with some talented players set to be out of contract in the summer.

With that in mind, here are three soon-to-be free agents that Boro should consider…

Tom Lawrence

With Flo Balogun and Aaron Connolly set to return to their respective parent clubs in the summer, adding more forward firepower is likely to be high on Wilder’s list of priorities.

One player that could help him do that is Tom Lawrence, who has enjoyed an impressive season at Derby County but is out of contract in the summer.

The Rams are on course to be relegated to League One and it is hard to see the Wales international wanting to play at that level in 2022/23 so Boro should offer him a route back to the second tier.

He’s a proven goalscorer and creator at Championship level and should suit playing as part of the front two in the 3-5-2 formation that Wilder has preferred this season while he could also function as an attacking midfielder.

Football League World understands that Brighton, Norwich City, and West Bromwich Albion are all keen but that shouldn’t put the Teessiders off.

Jeremie Bela

While Isaiah Jones has thrived on the right flank this season, left wing-back is a position that Boro will want to strengthen in this summer.

Neil Taylor has been a useful stopgap but the North East club could certainly improve on the 33-year-old while there are question marks over whether Marc Bola is up to the task.

Jeremie Bela has been used in that position by Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City this season and has offered real threat going forward, which is certainly something that Wilder will be looking for.

A winger by trade, the 28-year-old has bagged eight goals and 18 assists across three seasons with the Blues but is out of contract this summer and is an option on the left that the Riverside outfit would be wise to consider.

Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace has been a phenomenal player for Millwall and carried their attacking output for some time but it is hard to see him staying beyond the summer when his contract is up.

The 28-year-old’s preference would likely be a Premier League move but that may not be a realistic option and a promotion-challenging Championship side could make a lot of sense.

Wallace has played as part of a front two in a similar system to Wilder’s and would be a phenomenal addition.

A player capable of scoring goals, creating opportunities, and providing match-winning moments, he would certainly improve Boro’s forward options.

Landing him is unlikely to be easy, though, with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and others strongly linked previously.