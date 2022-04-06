3 soon-to-be free agents that Luton Town should consider this summer

Coming to the concluding stages of this season, things are getting extremely tight in the Championship play-off place, with the Hatters still currently holding on to fourth spot.

Last night’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United will come as a blow, given that the equaliser was scored in the 87th minute, however, the Hatters are still in a favourable position.

Here, we take a look at three soon-to-be free agents that the Hatters could consider this summer…

Jed Wallace

Now, this is solely one that would rely on the Hatters securing promotion to the Premier League, with Millwall talisman Jed Wallace certainly deserving an opportunity to show his brilliance in the highest tier.

Wallace has once again been a real source of positivity and creativity for the Lions this season, with Saturday’s clash between the two showing how much quality he does possess, especially in wide areas.

Wallace has the versatility to operate in a number of forward positions and several different systems, whilst he has also previously admitted to London News Online that he has always looked at Nathan Jones as a manager he would love to play under.

Should promotion be secured, the Hatters would likely be slightly more ambitious when it comes to their transfer target, although, their sustainable approach to modern-day football means that they would never break the bank on wages.

Freddie Ladapo

Physicality within the frontline has helped the Hatters succeed this season, with Elijah Adebayo impressing all season, whilst Camero Jerome has also played his part.

With interest already surfacing in Adebayo, Ladapo is someone who could come in and do a job for the highly-ambitious Hatters.

Given Adebayo’s continued rise, age and overall influence, Ladapo would not be viewed as a sole replacement for the young Luton forward, you would think.

Possessing excellent strength and attacking intelligence, Ladapo is also a willing runner who causes chaos within the forward line.

Ladapo handed in a transfer request in January, therefore, it will be a huge surprise if he agrees fresh terms with Rotherham before the expiration of his contract.

Romal Palmer

Despite being unable to have as much influence as last year, Romal Palmer is still a real talent and could be an excellent addition at Championship level.

The 23-year-old shone next to Alex Mowatt last season, with the young midfielder possessing excellent technical ability and the relentlessness needed in midfield areas.

Luton do have several midfield options, however, Palmer represents a more youthful option who can continue to progress with the high ambitions of the Bedfordshire club.

Palmer is undoubtedly good enough to play at the top end of the Championship, as proven last season, whilst he still possesses a lot of potential.