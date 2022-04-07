3 soon-to-be free agents that Ipswich Town should consider this summer

Barring a miraculous turnaround in the coming weeks, Ipswich Town will be playing in League One again next season.

Despite the fact that the Blues have managed to pick up 10 victories from the 18 games that manager Kieran McKenna has overseen in League One, they are still eight points adrift of the play-offs and thus promotion is no longer a realistic goal.

McKenna will unquestionably be keen to put his own stamp on the club’s squad in the upcoming transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge by signing some fresh faces.

Whereas the Tractor Boys may be tempted to splash the cash or secure the services of some individuals on loan deals between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign, they may also find it beneficial to sign some players on free transfers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 soon-to-be free agents that Ipswich should consider making a move for this summer…

Michael Smith

When you consider that Macauley Bonne is set to return to Queens Park Rangers when his current loan deal expires and a decision has yet to be made regarding the long-term futures of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, Ipswich could be in the market for a new striker in the upcoming window.

If this turns out to be the case, Rotherham United forward Michael Smith surely has to be on the club’s radar as he has been in sensational form this season and will become a free-agent if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

During the 38 league games that he has participated in for the Millers during the current campaign, Smith has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists for his team-mates.

Whereas it may take a bit of persuasion by Ipswich to seal a deal for the 30-year-old if Rotherham achieve promotion to the Championship, there is every chance that the former Swindon Town man could go on to become an instant hit with the club’s supporters as he clearly capable of setting the third-tier alight with his performances.

Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo’s deal at Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire in June and thus he will be available on a free transfer if the club opt against offering him fresh terms.

A combative midfielder who is also more than capable of picking out a defence-splitting pass, the Australian has performed to a high standard in the 20 league games that he has featured in at this level this season.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in League One, Luongo has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25 in this particular division.

Think you're a hardcore Ipswich Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tractor Boys quiz

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich beat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1981? FC Cologne Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich

Ipswich could emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion next season if they are able to convince Luongo to make the switch to Suffolk as he may end up thriving under the guidance of McKenna.

Jack Iredale

Given that Dominic Thompson’s temporary deal at Ipswich is set to reach a crescendo next month, Ipswich will unquestionably need to bolster their options at left-back.

Taking this into consideration, the Blues ought to be keeping tabs on Cambridge United defender Jack Iredale as the 25-year-old’s deal at the Abbey Stadium expires in June.

Iredale has adjusted well to life in League One following his side’s promotion to this division last season as he has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level during the current campaign.

Whereas Iredale has not offered too much of an attacking threat from his full-back position, he has managed to demonstrate his defensive capabilities by recording 2 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 3.4 clearances per game in the third-tier.

By sealing a free transfer for Iredale, Ipswich could potentially focus on spending the funds that are made available to them on other areas that need to be improved upon.