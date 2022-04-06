3 soon-to-be free agents that Hull City should consider this summer

Hull City are preparing for a busy summer under new owner Acun Ilıcalı.

The Turkish businessman finally completed a deal to buy the Tigers earlier this year and whilst a few new players were brought in towards the end of the January window, it was always going to be difficult to do the business the club wanted.

Therefore, one eye has always been on the summer window and it will give Ilıcalı a chance to show just how ambitious he is moving forward.

Whilst the focus may be on big-money additions, there are plenty of smart signings that could be made from players who are out of contract in the summer.

And, here we look at THREE that Hull should consider…

John Ruddy

It’s no secret that the Tigers want to bring in a keeper, with recent reports suggesting it’s a priority area to strengthen going into the window.

With that in mind, John Ruddy would be a good addition. Currently at Wolves, the 35-year-old is second choice behind Jose Sa, and that’s not going to change given how good the Portuguese stopper is.

After a few years as backup, Ruddy might want to end his career with a year or two as the main man and his performances in the cup competitions for Wanderers suggest he still could have a lot to offer in the Championship.

Plus, his experience, and the fact he has won promotion, could help in the dressing room.

Steven Caulker

It’s expected that Hull will look to the Turkish leagues given the owners connections and one English player who has done well in the top-flight is Caulker.

He is a name that fans will know, as he has played for several clubs in the country and also appeared for the national team.

Caulked did have a dip in his career but he has performed well in the past few years and at 30, he should still have a lot to offer, so he could bring a lot to the Tigers team.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen

Another player from the Turkish league is Istanbul Basaksehir forward Gulbrandsen.

A quick attacker, he can play in various positions in the final third and should bring qualities that the side lack with his ability to run in behind and his movement.

This may be a bold move but the past year hasn’t gone how the former Salzburg man would’ve wanted and the chance to play in English football may appeal.