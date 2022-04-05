3 soon-to-be free agents that Huddersfield Town should consider this summer

Huddersfield Town are having a good campaign in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

As it stands, the Terriers are in a great position to finish the season inside the play-off places, with just six league matches remaining.

If they do fall short of promotion, though, improvements and additions will be made at the club in an attempt to improve the squad and once again compete for promotion honours.

With that being said, here are three soon-to-be free agents, according to Transfermarkt, that Carlos Corberan’s side should consider making a move for this summer, if they remain in the Championship.

John Swift

No surprises here, really, as most clubs in the Championship, or perhaps even the Premier League should be chasing John Swift’s signature this summer.

However, it could be a decent signing for Huddersfield in the sense it would cover a positional need too.

Swift has been excellent in a struggling Reading side this campaign, scoring 11 league goals and registering 11 assists in 36 Championship appearances so far this season.

Huddersfield have had Daniel Sinani occupying an attacking midfield role this campaign, but his loan from Norwich is due to expire at the end of the season, albeit the Terriers have the option to make the loan permanent this summer.

Swift could negate the need to make the Sinani purchase, or, they could both be valuable additions to a Terrier’s squad looking to continue competing at the top end of the Championship going forward.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Tom Lees Fee Free

Tim Ream

Tim Ream is another free agent that is likely to be available in the summer that Huddersfield Town should consider making a move for.

Ream has been a mainstay at the heart of the Fulham defence this campaign and looks set to win promotion with the Cottagers, but, the 34 year-old’s contract is due to expire at Craven Cottage this summer.

There is a sense that with his age and ability, he isn’t quite good enough to be a Premier League player for Fulham, hence there has been no contract extension offered that we know of, but he has shown in his 38 Championship appearances this season that he is more than capable at second-tier level.

His experience could be a nice addition to the Huddersfield back-line for a year or two as Carlos Corberan looks to build a promotion winning squad – something Ream has been a part of multiple times.

With Levi Colwill set to return to Chelsea this summer, too, the Terriers are a man down at centre-back already if he does not return to the club for another loan.

Harry Cornick

Finally, the third free-agent signing Huddersfield should consider is Harry Cornick, who could provide competition for Danny Ward up top, or play alongside him in a certain system.

Danny Ward has 13 goals in 40 league appearances for Huddersfield this campaign, but when he is out of the side, the back up to him in this position is a problem.

Jordan Rhodes is the current deputy, but has just one goal in 17 league appearances so far this season.

Cornick, meanwhile, has 10 goals and five assists in 32 Championship outings, and despite this, no new extension at Kenilworth Road has been announced to date.

If Cornick remains available for free this summer, Huddersfield Town should certainly consider making a move for the forward this summer and add to the strength of their forward line for nothing in the next window.