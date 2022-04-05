3 soon-to-be free agents that Fulham should consider this summer

After being relegated from the Premier League last year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Fulham would fare in the second-tier during the current campaign.

Under the guidance of Marco Silva, the Cottagers have managed to produce a host of spectacular displays in the Championship and are coasting towards an immediate return to the top-flight.

In order to have the best chance of becoming a mainstay in the Premier League again, Fulham will almost certainly need to bolster their squad in the summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three soon-to-be free agents who the Cottagers ought to be keeping an eye on ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski should be on Fulham’s radar as the centre-back has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League.

During his career to date, Tarkowski has made 185 appearances in the top-flight and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.00 at this level.

Yet to agree fresh terms with Burnley despite the fact that his contract expires following the current campaign, Tarkowski may be tempted to seal a move to Fulham if his current side are unable to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The defender’s arrival could force the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on Fulham’s fortunes next season.

Jesse Lingard

If Fulham are forced to part ways with Fabio Carvalho this summer, they will need to strengthen their options in attacking midfield.

Keeping this in mind, the Cottagers ought to be keeping an eye on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United as the England international’s current deal is set to expire in June.

Limited to just 13 appearances in the Premier League this season, Lingard is unlikely to be willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford as the Red Devils blocked a loan move for him in January.

More than capable of setting the top-flight alight with his displays, the 29-year-old provided 14 direct goal contributions during a loan spell at West Ham United last season.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team like Fulham, Lingard could help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight whilst boosting his chances of getting back into the England set-up ahead of the World Cup.

Asmir Begovic

When you consider that Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga have shared goalkeeping responsibilities in the Championship this season, Silva may be tempted to bolster his options in this position.

Whereas Rodak and Gazzaniga have only played a combined total of 45 games in the top-flight during their respective careers, Asmir Begovic possesses a great deal of experience at this level and thus could prove to be a good addition to Fulham’s squad this summer.

The keeper, whose current deal at Everton is set to reach a crescendo this summer, has featured on 254 occasions at Premier League level and is an understudy for Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park.

Instead of extending his stay with the Merseyside-based outfit, the 34-year-old may be willing to join Fulham if he receives assurances regarding game-time from Silva.