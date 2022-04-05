3 soon-to-be free agents that Derby County should consider this summer

Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Louie Sibley and Jack Stretton are currently the only Derby County players with contracts running beyond the end of the season, according to Transfermarkt.

At this rate, the Rams will be operating on a shoe-string budget once again in the summer transfer window and will be relying on youth players and free agents to keep them afloat in League One next season.

Every one of those players remaining under contract, with the exception of Jack Stretton, is likely to receive some interest in the summer window which could see the Rams even more depleted going into the 2022/23 campaign, if they make it that far.

Here, we have taken a look at three soon-to-be free agents that Derby should consider this summer…

Lee Burge

Derby should be focusing on League One experience if their off-pitch situation has not been solved by the start of next season, to ensure that they do not fall straight through to League Two.

Burge is Sunderland’s current third choice goalkeeper and looks highly likely to be a free agent in the summer.

If they are unable to convince Ryan Allsop to stay on board in the summer, then Burge would be a solid option.

He has played for big clubs for the level in the recent past at Sunderland and Coventry City and has amassed over 150 appearances in the third tier.

Burge would also be a viable options between the sticks, if Derby are taken over and can make some more ambitious transfer moves in the upcoming window.

Sean Raggett

Set to potentially lose Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin and Richard Stearman, the Rams will need to replace that experience, and Sean Raggett is the ideal candidate.

Looking likely to win Portsmouth’s Player of the Season Award this season, the former Lincoln City man is a very good third tier centre back and may well be available on a free with his current deal on the South Coast expiring this summer.

Raggett would be a promotion pushing signing if the Rams have new owners but would also be suited to a difficult season on the back foot, should the Rams be operating on a shoe-string again.

Callum Paterson

If Sheffield Wednesday are promoted to the Championship, there is a good chance that they will deem Paterson surplus to requirements and allow his contract to expire this summer.

The Scotsman could fill the Chris Martin-sized hole at the top of the pitch that has been present for the last couple of seasons at Pride Park, and lead the line astutely in League One.

Paterson’s back to goal game is very intelligent and with young Stretton potentially a first team regular next term, bringing in the former Cardiff City forward could accelerate the 20-year-old’s development.

Should the scenario arise where Derby have stayed up in the second tier and are under new ownership, or still cannot pay fees for players, this trio of players would be capable of adapting to the Championship, and would be worthwhile backup options for consideration.