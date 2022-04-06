3 soon-to-be free agents that Coventry City should consider this summer

Coventry City have competed well this season and are still in with an outside chance of making the play-off places this campaign.

But Mark Robins will have his work cut out for him this summer as he looks to strengthen the club’s position.

The Sky Blues’ boss has admitted that the purse strings will be kept tight again this summer as the Championship side look to avoid any potential financial disasters.

Coventry will also have to be wary of any potential bidders for the club’s three star men in Callum O’Hare, Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The Sky Blues may even have to look to the free agent market in a bid to find any replacements if those players are sold.

Here, we look at three players Coventry could sign this summer as a free agent…

Ravel Morrison

Morrison has been through many clubs during his career so far and has failed to settle a lot of the time.

But his stint under Wayne Rooney at Derby County has been quite successful and has shown the talent that people always believed he had.

Morrison has played up front for the Rams as their squad has become more and more bare bones and he has excelled.

For a team that is just barely scraping by and looks to be going down this season, Morrison has still bagged a few goals since moving further up the pitch.

Morrison has contributed four goals and three assists in a more advanced position and he could prove himself a valuable addition to the Coventry side to fill out the team’s attacking options next season.

Morrison also brings the option of being able to play in midfield as a creator as well, bringing a versatility to the side that could bring the team to another level.

Robbie Brady

Brady is on the other side of the football spectrum for Coventry in that the Irishman is coming to the final few years of his career.

But Brady still has plenty to offer and his versatility could be a huge asset to the team.

Quiz: Did Coventry City sign these 26 players for a fee or for free?

1 of 26 Fankaty Dabo? Free Fee

Brady can play along the left hand side or through the middle and perform to a solid standard.

While Brady has struggled with injuries in the past, and for game time with Bournemouth this season, he could be a great option to add some depth to the Sky Blues team.

Brady is also great on set-piece delivery which could be a valuable weapon for Coventry as they seek to find the next level that could bring them to chasing automatic promotion next season.

Sean Longstaff

Longstaff has fallen out of favour at Newcastle since the appointment of Eddie Howe midway through the campaign.

But he has plenty of Premier League experience and has proven himself as a top flight calibre player.

This could be a big move for Coventry to make, albeit the wages will be an initial concern in any negotiations.

However, if the club could secure this deal then he would be a fine addition to the squad and would add some midfield quality that could go missing if Hamer or O’Hare departed the club this summer.

Longstaff is very capable in possession and has a solid passing range. The midfielder also reads the game well as a defensively minded player, which could add some solidity in the middle of the pitch for Robins’ side.