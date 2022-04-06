3 soon-to-be free agents that Charlton Athletic should consider this summer

Charlton Athletic have enormously underperformed in League One this season, a bottom half finish looks to be on the cards despite the club being able to compete far higher up in the division financially.

A large part of that underperformance can be directed at the opening 13 league games of the season, where the Addicks picked up just nine points under Nigel Adkins and found themselves four points adrift inside the relegation zone.

Johnnie Jackson’s stabilising efforts have been mostly successful so far, heading towards a very important summer window, where the club must not make the same mistakes as they did in building up to this campaign.

Charlton acted incredibly slowly last summer and have paid the price this season, picking up free agents sensibly could be a smart way to accelerate business when the window opens.

Here, we have identified three soon-to-be free agents that Charlton should consider this summer…

Kane Wilson

The Addicks may have a lot of competitors in pursuit of Kane Wilson this summer, but it would be a statement of intent if they were able to sign the Forest Green Rovers right wing back role.

The right wing back position should be an area of high priority this summer, with Adam Matthews and Chris Gunter edging towards the end of their contracts, Jackson and the recruitment will likely be identifying targets for that position at the moment.

Wilson has been one of the best players in the League Two this season, chipping in with three goals and 14 assists, and at 22 he should certainly be progressing his career with a move to an ambitious League One club at the least next term, where Charlton could definitely offer him regular game time.

Will Boyle

Akin Famewo has fallen out of favour at Charlton with Ben Purrington and Ryan Inniss initially preferred to the Norwich City loanee at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have an option to buy clause in his loan deal, but Jackson’s recent selection preferences suggest that will not be utilised.

Therefore, the Addicks will need to recruit a left centre back this summer, to emulate the ball carrying quality of Sean Clare on the other side of the back three.

Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle is the perfect candidate and his deal at the Jonny Rocks Stadium expires at the end of the campaign.

Boyle, 26, is adept at breaking the lines and carrying the ball out of defence, and would add some further leadership qualities in slotting alongside Sam Lavelle in the defensive trio.

Tyreece Simpson

Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke have contracts at Charlton well beyond the end of the season and a decision is waiting to be made on the futures of Conor Washington and Josh Davison, currently on loan at Swindon Town.

Adding Tyreece Simpson into the mix would be very exciting for Charlton supporters.

The 20-year-old really caught the eye with 11 goals in the first half of the season on loan at Swindon, and has not played for Ipswich Town since being recalled in January, due to a breakdown in relations around his expiring contract.

Aneke’s fitness is not reliable and with Washington and Davison’s situations up in the air, Simpson would be a very smart addition in the summer, an athletic striker clearly with his best years ahead of him.