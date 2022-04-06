3 soon-to-be free agents that Cardiff City should consider this summer

Cardiff could be looking at somewhat of a squad rebuild this summer, with a new manager at the helm wanting to put his own stamp on things.

In addition, they haven’t been where they would want to be in terms of their league positioning. They’ve been rooted in the bottom half of the Championship table and would much prefer to be towards that top half at the very least.

It hasn’t been too much of a campaign to remember for the Bluebirds then and they will want to put this season behind them and kick on again next time round.

However, the club have been heavily reliant on some loan signings since January, with their most important strikers, midfielders and defenders being at the club on short-term deals. There may need to be a few signings then and if the free agent market can be utilised, then perhaps Steve Morison should consider it.

If he does, then here are three players with expiring deals that Cardiff should consider signing if they end up on the free agent market.

Gareth Bale – Real Madrid

No, this isn’t a dream and yes it actually could happen for the club this summer.

Gareth Bale has already been linked with a short-term switch to Cardiff ahead of the World Cup and a deal makes a lot of sense. It would allow the player himself to remain fit and firing to help Wales if they qualify for the tournament and the club themselves would benefit from his presence.

Bale has been there and done that in world football. He’s won the Champions League and starred for Real Madrid and has bagged goals on a regular basis in the Premier League for Tottenham too. It looks likely though that he will be leaving Spain this summer, with the player never really settling in La Liga.

The forward could come into the side and even if he is only there until the beginning of 2023, then it could still be a huge boost to the club. He could easily bag the goals still in the Championship having done so on a much bigger stage and would certainly start games considering that the Bluebirds are about to lose Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu too.

It could be a superb signing if they can pull it off then.

Tom Barkhuizen – Preston North End

It looks like Barkhuizen might finally end his stint at Preston this summer, with the player falling out of the reckoning at PNE and struggling with injuries over the course of this campaign.

When fully fit though, the forward offers versatility, pace and the ability to bag goals and that is exactly why he could fit well into the Cardiff team. For starters, Barkhuizen is a natural winger so could squeeze into the side if they decide to employ players in that position again. Even if they don’t though, the player can aid them elsewhere.

He can play in a strike partnership and has done before for Preston and considering his record of 38 goals for North End since he joined, he is capable of finding the back of the net. In addition, his ability as a winger might make him usable as a RWB too, having been used there for North End on occasion. With Cody Drameh potentially heading back to his parent club too, there would certainly be a gap there too.

Luke Berry – Luton Town

It would be surprising to see Luke Berry leave Luton, especially if they end up promoted this campaign and he has the chance to play in the top flight.

Considering his record this campaign too, it would be a real shock to see the Hatters allowing him to depart.

Berry has a superb six goals and one assist in just 13 Championship games and that is despite playing as a central midfielder (although sometimes further forward as a CAM).

With Tommy Doyle another likely to return to his parent team though, there will be a space in the centre of the field that needs filling by a player that is capable of displaying great vision and ability to string plenty of forward passes together but also to drive forward and score too.

Berry certainly has that capability if Doyle does leave and it could be a like-for-like replacement in that respect.