3 soon-to-be free agents that Bolton Wanderers should consider this summer

After an immediate promotion from League Two last season, Bolton Wanderers have consolidated in League One once again and were at one point looking close to push for the play-off places in recent months.

The Trotters were struggling until a mid-season freshening up of the playing staff, which saw the likes of Dion Charles, Aaron Morley and Marlon Fossey arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton will now finish in a mid-table spot under Ian Evatt, and soon attentions will turn towards the summer transfer window a in a bid to make the squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Championship in 2023.

With the free agent market set to be as competitive as ever at the end of the season, let’s look at three players who Evatt should potentially be looking at to strengthen his squad for the 2022-23 season.

Viktor Johansson

James Trafford came in on loan from Manchester City in January to usurp Joel Dixon from in-between the sticks, and he’s done a very good job in his development.

Whether he will potentially return to the UniBol next season though remains to be seen and the club should be looking at permanent alternatives.

In Johansson, there is a goalkeeper who could be coming on the market who has played plenty of times in League One this season, with nine clean sheets in 19 appearances for Rotherham United.

Josh Vickers has taken his place in the Millers team in the last couple of months though, so Johansson may want to complete a switch to a team where he will be the guaranteed first-choice.

Lynden Gooch

Even though Ian Evatt doesn’t currently utilise wingers at Bolton, Lynden Gooch has often filled in as a wing-back at Sunderland and he’s more than capable of doing the job there for Bolton.

Marlon Fossey will be Evatt’s number one target for the wing-back position in the summer but he may find himself competing with Championship managers, so he will need to look at alternatives as well.

Gooch has been at Sunderland since he was a teenager and has played over 200 times for the Black Cats, but he looks destined to depart this summer.

Having assisted five goals in 32 league appearances this season, Gooch can operate on both sides of the pitch and at 26 years of age, he could be a really good fit at Wanderers.

Jack Iredale

Iredale impressed for Cambridge United in League Two last season and he’s stepped up into the third tier for the first time with comfort.

The Scotland-born Australian, who will turn 26 next month, is comfortable as a left-back but also as a left-sided centre-back, so that means he could be good competition for George Johnston but also a competitor with Declan John at wing-back.

Iredale has already been a target for Wigan Athletic this year and there’s every reason to think that he’d be a good fit for their Greater Manchester rivals.